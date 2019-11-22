We’re Adding All of Target’s Holiday Earrings to Our Wishlist
Add some festive flair to your outfits this winter.
The holiday season gives us an excuse to do a little something extra when it comes to our fashion choices (ugly sweaters, anyone?), and one of our favorite ways to do that is with festive statement earrings. This winter, jewelry company BaubleBar has partnered with Target to release a line of affordable accessories that are perfect for Christmas. Adding a pair of earrings with red bows or a colorful strand of lights to an otherwise simple winter outfit can change your entire look. And when you can do that for around $13, it's a big win for both your style and your wallet.
Multicolor String-Light Earrings
Whether you prefer white or multicolor Christmas lights, we think everyone can agree these string-light earrings are fun. The earrings are made of acrylic with glass gemstones and are 2.75 inches long. The bright colors pair well with a neutral-colored sweater.
Buy It: SUGARFIX by BaubleBar String Light Drop Earrings, $12.99
Festive Holiday Bow Earrings
There's something about bright red bows that just feel fitting for the holidays. Give these bow earrings as a Christmas gift—no wrapping required! The earrings are 2 inches in length and come in two colors: red and gold.
Buy It: SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Holiday Bow Drop Earrings, $12.99
Gold Beaded Hoop Earrings
These dazzling beaded hoops remind us of a wreath made out of ornaments. They come in five colors and are a little more than 3 inches long. And don’t worry about them being too heavy—the description notes that they're lightweight for all-day wear.
Buy It: SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Lustrous Beaded Hoop Earrings, $12.99
Delicate Beaded Bow Earrings
Give yourself the gift of these dainty beaded bows. They're just 1.65 inches long, so they're a nice option for someone looking for a more subtle jewelry statement. And if you prefer neutrals, they're also available in black.
Colorful String-Light Hoop Earrings
If you love accessorizing, you might have noticed that hoops are making a big comeback. Get in on the trend with these multicolor acrylic earrings. We like that the hoop size isn’t too big, but the colors are still eye-catching.
Buy It: SUGARFIX by BaubleBar String Light Hoop Earrings, $12.99
