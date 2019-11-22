We’re Adding All of Target’s Holiday Earrings to Our Wishlist

The holiday season gives us an excuse to do a little something extra when it comes to our fashion choices (ugly sweaters, anyone?), and one of our favorite ways to do that is with festive statement earrings. This winter, jewelry company BaubleBar has partnered with Target to release a line of affordable accessories that are perfect for Christmas. Adding a pair of earrings with red bows or a colorful strand of lights to an otherwise simple winter outfit can change your entire look. And when you can do that for around $13, it's a big win for both your style and your wallet.