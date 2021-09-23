The process of getting my color analysis took about two hours from start to finish. I kicked off the appointment with a makeup-free face. One of the humbling parts of the process is a sort of color-blocking experience where your hair is covered in a pure white cloth and your body is draped in another white cloth; only your face is exposed. Then, the color analysis begins. Van Iten spent more than an hour draping me in various colors (she's got 336 hues in her arsenal). At first, it was pretty difficult for me to see any sort of difference between how I looked from one color to the next, but gradually I started to understand what she meant when she would say one color looked in harmony with my skin tone, while other colors made my skin look sallow, diminished my chin line, or overpowered. The drapes reminded me of giant napkins that Van Iten expertly and strategically swapped out until she found my perfect colors. "I'm not changing anything about your features," she explained. "I'm just switching color to color."