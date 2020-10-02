What Are Soap Brows? Everything You Need to Know About the DIY Beauty Trend

In a perfect world, we'd have flawless brows that have our desired fullness, length, and color. Although that's not the case for most of us (except for the lucky few), there are, fortunately, products and services that can give us the eyebrows we desire. If you're looking to drop some cash, you could opt for microblading, a semi-permanent tattoo, or brow lamination, a more affordable and less permanent option. But with a pandemic going on, you're probably more interested in something you can do at home. (That's less expensive than both of those options, by the way.) Well, you have another choice, and that's taming your hairs with the soap brow technique.

What Are Soap Brows?

If you're unfamiliar with the term, it's exactly what it sounds like—you apply soap on your brows. "The goal is to achieve a thicker fluffier brow that stays put," says Vanessa Coppola, a board-certified nurse practitioner and founder of Bare Aesthetic Medical Spa. "Using soap as a grooming agent on the brows provides a stronger hold, the ability to lift and separate the brow hairs individually, and keep them in place." She says that because soap is oil-based, it offers a stronger hold than gels and pomades.

How To Do Soap Brows at Home

To do this yourself, you'll need soap, of course. "I recommend only using a glycerin-based soap, free from additives, fragrances, and artificial colors," Coppola says. Try the Clearly Natural Glycerine Bar Soap ($6, Amazon). You'll also need a spoolie ($5, Target), a makeup brush that works great on eyebrows. If you want, you can also grab a product to fill in your brows, Coppola says. I personally love the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz ($23, Sephora).

After you have all your items, you'll brush your brow and fill them in as much as you'd like. Then, you'll lightly spritz the spoolie and the soap with water or a hypoallergenic make-up setting spray, such as the COVER FX Dewy Finish Setting Spray ($31, Ulta). Roll your spoolie over the bar of soap, so there is a very thin layer of soap on the tool, Coppola says. "Using care to avoid the eye area and the delicate skin surrounding the brow, gently glide the spoolie across the brow hairs and brush into place," she says. For best results, apply very light layers. Once your brows are brushed to your liking, you're done.