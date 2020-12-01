Your Fool-Proof Guide to Gorgeous Smoky Eyes Every Time

Now grab a fluffy eye shadow brush, such as Real Techniques Eye Shade and Blend Duo ($9, Ulta), and apply a medium-tone eye shadow, like a brown or a taupe, on top of the eyeliner, blending the color toward the crease. Try Almay Smoky Eye Trio ($7, Walgreens). "The color will stick to the pencil line and create a soft halo effect," Hoffman explains.

Most neutral palettes have a few shades; pick one of the lighter, shimmery shades to brush on the inner lid for more dimension. You could also try a cream shadow, like Maybelline Color Strike Eye Shadow Pen ($9, Ulta).