Slides Are the Comfy, Cute Footwear to Effortlessly Update Your Summer Wardrobe
I have a confession that might shock some people: I haven't worn sandals in years. Yes, even in the middle of the summer, you'll find me happily wearing my footwear of choice, tennis shoes. Flip-flops are uncomfortable, and unless you're headed to the beach or a backyard barbecue, they're not dressy enough for even a casual outfit. All summer, I've been seeing celebrities, influencers, and my friends wearing slides. Although this sandal used to only come in sporty styles, there are now versions that can be dressed up or down, and I had to get in on the trend.
I recently bought a pair of Lusso Slides ($175, Athletic Propulsion Labs) after perusing different brands online. I decided to go with black because I wanted to wear them with (nearly) everything in my closet. They are comfy, stylish, and I get compliments every time I wear them. Now, I am in a frenzy to buy more pairs before summer ends because they go with all of my warmer weather outfits.
I've found several styles of slides (at different price points) for you to shop.
Related Items
Quilted Leather Slides
This is the pair that began my love of slides. They're made of soft, high-quality leather that's well worth the price point. These sandals come in 19 shades, including neutrals and brighter hues. As a big bonus, this style is unisex, so most sizes of feet can fit into these fashionable shoes.
Buy It: Women's Lusso Slide ($175, Athletic Propulsion Labs)
Smooth Leather Slides
Soon, I'll be heading back to the office, and I'm going to need new work appropriate-wear. These versatile sandals fit the bill and they come in white, beige, navy, and black. One buyer gives the sandals a 5-star rating and writes, "Love these! Can wear with dresses or jeans. Super versatile and can wear all day."
Buy It: Capri Slide Sandals ($45, originally $80, J.Crew)
Leopard Print Slides
These shoes are an easy and fun way to upgrade a monochromatic outfit. The lightweight sandals feature a comfortable foam sole and are available in six other patterns. A 5-star reviewer raves that the pair is "very cute and comfortable" and great for doing work around the house or "light activity" with kids in the yard.
Buy It: Victori One Women's Print Slides ($35, Nike)
Sheepskin Slides
These fuzzy sandals are made of sheepskin and wool and come in four colors. The slides have a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 700 reviews, with one buyer (who notes that they've bought three pairs) writing, 'Absolutely love these slides... I can't live without them. They keep my feet warm in the cold winter months, but then they aren't too warm for the summer months."
Buy It: Cozette Slide ($80, UGG)
Floral Slides
Made of a lightweight synthetic material, these sporty slides work well with a swimsuit and shorts at the beach or jeans and a tank at lunch. They're available in eight color combinations.
Buy It: Adilette Slides ($45, Adidas)
Faux Leather Slides
These simple yet sophisticated sandals are another great pair for the workplace. They're made of faux leather and rubber and come in five neutral colors. One buyer, who gives the slides five stars, writes that they're "obsessed" with the shoes. "I got two colors, and they are so comfy! I'm in love with these!!"
Buy It: Triple-Strap Slide Sandals ($25, Old Navy)
Foam Slides
Many of us (including gardeners) need slides that are easy to slip on and off. These comfy Crocs are made of cushy foam that is ultra-lightweight. They're easy to clean, quick to dry, and come in eight colors. They're available in unisex sizes and have space for charms, like this cute cactus.
Buy It: Classic Crocs Slide ($30, Crocs)