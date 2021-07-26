Slides Are the Comfy, Cute Footwear to Effortlessly Update Your Summer Wardrobe

I have a confession that might shock some people: I haven't worn sandals in years. Yes, even in the middle of the summer, you'll find me happily wearing my footwear of choice, tennis shoes. Flip-flops are uncomfortable, and unless you're headed to the beach or a backyard barbecue, they're not dressy enough for even a casual outfit. All summer, I've been seeing celebrities, influencers, and my friends wearing slides. Although this sandal used to only come in sporty styles, there are now versions that can be dressed up or down, and I had to get in on the trend.