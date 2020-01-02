5 Ways to Use Ylang-Ylang Oil from Head to Toe

We love experimenting with new beauty trends, so when we saw searches for ylang-ylang (EE-lahng-EE-lahng) oil increase 91% on Pinterest in the past year, we were intrigued. Although it's currently seeing an uptick in interest, ylang-ylang oil has been used in beauty products for decades because of its sweet and exotic floral scent that's slightly fruity. (It's even an ingredient in Chanel's iconic N°5 perfume, which launched back in 1921.) To help you take advantage of the benefits of ylang-ylang, which extends beyond fragrance, we've broken down everything you need to know about the essential oil, plus five ylang-ylang beauty products to try.

What Is Ylang-Ylang Oil?

Ylang-ylang oil is found in the flowers of the Cananga tree (Cananga odorata). The tropical tree is native to southern India, Malaysia, the Philippines, and other islands, according to the University of Wisconsin master gardener program. Each tree can grow up to 60 feet tall, and its yellow flowers grow up to six inches long. The university's website explains the flowers are first picked, then steam distilled to gather the oil. Although the plant only grows in Zone 10, it can also survive in a greenhouse. (The dwarf variety called Cordyline fruticosa that only grows to about 6 feet tall is more sensible for this.)

Health Benefits of Ylang-Ylang Essential Oil

The oil has long been used in the beauty industry, but a 2015 review titled "Traditional Uses, Phytochemistry, and Bioactivities of Cananga odorata" points out it's also "a prospective useful plant to agriculture and medicine." The researchers state that ylang-ylang oil has anti-inflammatory properties that are used to treat body pains, fevers, and asthma. The paper also cites several studies that note ylang-ylang oil possesses "sedative, relaxing, and also harmonization effects" and can relieve stress and depression. And when mixed with soybean oil, it can even act as a natural insect repellant against mosquitos.

Of course, one of our favorite characteristics of ylang-ylang is its sweet floral fragrance. We found a few ylang-ylang-infused must-haves, including lotion, perfume, and body oil, to add to your vanity.