Your Complete Guide to Retinol: The Fine Line Fighter Nearly Everyone Needs

When it comes to your skincare routine, you can go super simple or have a multi-step routine filled with all sorts of promising ingredients. Even if you just cleanse first, moisturize after, finish with an SPF, and then are out the door, there is one anti-aging item that you need to include ASAP. It's retinol. Maybe you've heard of this product, or maybe it's brand new to you. Still, you should be well-versed in all the ins and outs of retinol because it's something just about everyone should be using, says Caroline Chang, M.D., founder of Rhode Island Dermatology Institute in East Greenwich. Here, Chang explains exactly what this time-erasing ingredient is, how it works, and how you can add it to your own regimen.

woman smiling in the outdoors Image zoom Credit: monkeybusinessimages/ Getty Images

What Is Retinol?

"Retinol is derived from vitamin A," Chang explains. "You can think of it as a daily vitamin for your skin." There are two different types of retinol, over-the-counter versions you can buy from beauty retailers and drugstores and prescription retinol called tretinoin.

Tretinoin vs. Retinol

Chang says that both retinol and tretinoin are "the same family, but are different molecules. Tretinoin is stronger but more irritating." Usually, dermatologists will prescribe tretinoin to teenagers who struggle with acne and retinol for adults. It doesn't matter which one you use, but "You should find a version and concentration of retinol or tretinoin that does not cause severe irritation or peeling," Chang says. If this is happening, talk to your dermatologist (especially if it's a prescription) and change your product.

What Does Retinol Do?

Just about everyone, from teens to seniors, can benefit from retinol. "It exfoliates, improves the look of fine lines, and evens out skin tone to reveal a brighter complexion," she adds. "[For adults], I encourage retinol use for just about everyone," Chang adds. However, "If you have rosacea or severe eczema, you should discuss [treatments] with your dermatologist first," she adds.

How to Use Retinol

"Retinol works best when used nightly," Chang explains. She adds that retinol and tretinoin products break down in the sunlight, which is why they come in dark or opaque packaging. After you cleanse, wait a few minutes to ensure your skin is completely dry. Then, add your product. "Retinol should be applied sparingly because a little goes a long way," Chang adds. Also, make sure you moisturize after you apply retinol to protect your face from dryness or peeling. A super-hydrating option I really like is the First Aid Beauty Pharma Arnica Relief & Rescue Mask ($32, Dermstore). "If you are getting too dry with retinol use, then put aside any other drying agents, such acne washes, astringents, toners, so that you can fully incorporate the retinol into your regimen," Change adds.

And for your daily routine, make sure you're wearing an effective SPF. "Since retinol brings your skin back to its normal balance, it can make your skin more easily prone to burning," Chang explains. The way to combat this would be to wear sunscreen daily while using a retinol, which is something everyone should be doing anyway!"

The Best Retinol Products