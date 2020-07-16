The Best Ways to Treat Stressed Out Skin, According to Dermatologists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The dreaded "s" word (stress) impacts not only your emotional and physical well-being but also your skin. "The brain and skin are intimately connected,” explains New York City dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. "The way our bodies naturally respond to stress is meant to be a defense mechanism, but that response can have negative effects on our skin." At the root of the problem? The production of the hormone cortisol, which spikes when we’re stressed and can trigger breakouts, dryness, and inflammation. Once you become stressed, you'll immediately see the effects of it on your skin. And not feeling great about how your skin looks can cause even more stress, kick-starting a vicious cycle, points out Chicago dermatologist Emily Arch, M.D. Mindful skincare switches (and tossing your magnifying mirror) can help.

For Breakouts

Stress triggers the production of cortisol, which prompts oil glands to crank out more oil, Arch explains. Increased oil production can lead to clogged pores, which in turn causes inflammation, another factor that exacerbates breakouts and causes blemishes, she says.

Fast Fix: When a pimple pops up, keep your fingers off it with a stick-on patch like the Alba Botanica Acnedote Pimple Patches ($8, Target). "When we’re stressed, we’re more likely to pick at blemishes," Zeichner says. That major no-no only worsens matters and prolongs healing time.

Prevention Plan: Switching your face wash can be a simple and effective way to manage oily skin. Zeichner advises using a cleanser containing salicylic acid, which breaks up and dissolves excess oil before it can clog pores. Try Neutrogena Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Wash ($10, Ulta).

For Dryness and Irritation

Excess cortisol can weaken your skin’s protective barrier, leaving it vulnerable to moisture loss and outside irritants, plus cause inflammation.

Prevention Plan: Use a moisturizer that contains ceramides daily. Think of your skin cells as tiles; ceramides are fat molecules that act like the grout between the tiles, ensuring that the skin barrier stays strong, healthy, and intact. Find them in CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion ($16, Ulta).

For Dullness and Sallow Skin

A consequence of chronic stress is that your body starts to send more blood to the vital organs and less to the skin. Decreased circulation means your skin gets fewer nutrients and less oxygen, leaving it looking dull, sallow, and generally lackluster. Stress also slows the rate at which your skin cells naturally turn over and ultimately slough off, Arch says

Fast Fix: "A facial massage can both boost blood flow and help you relax," Zeichner says. Use your hands or a face roller on freshly moisturized skin whenever your complexion needs a little pick-me-up, or you’re feeling extra stressed. Try Pacifica Crystal Wand Rose Quartz Facial Roller ($19, Ulta).

Prevention Plan: Be diligent (but gentle) about exfoliating. Clean with a mild scrub a few times a week to maintain a healthy glow. Try Bioré Rose Quartz & Charcoal Gentle Pore Refining Scrub ($6, Target). Zeichner advises applying in a circular motion.

Along with these products, make sure you're giving your body some time to relax. It’s just as important to address the root of these skin problems, which is stress. Carve out some time each day to do whatever makes you feel calm, whether that’s five minutes of meditating, a yoga class, or a chat with a friend. Trust us, your skin and mind will thank you.