10 Travel-Friendly Beauty Products
Be Clear
Because your cosmetics deserve better than a ziplock plastic bag: This quart-size, transparent plastic pouch is a chic way to store all your favorite products.
Make It a Daily Double
Skip a step in your morning skincare routine -- and save room in your bag -- with an antioxidant serum and sunscreen in one bottle. Potent antioxidants vitamin C and E ward off wrinkle-causing free radical damage, while SPF 50 blocks UV rays.
Pack a Beach Bag
Heading to a sunny spot? You'll need to pack serious sun protection in pint-size packaging. This travel set includes mineral-based organic sunscreen for face, body, and lips, plus an after-sun lotion that's half the size but not half the strength.
Multitask for Your Mane
Just one dollop of this hair lotion volumizes, conditions, smoothes, strengthens, and polishes your strands.
Wipe It Clean
To free up space in your plastic bag, skip the liquid face wash and tote cleansing towelettes instead (they don’t need to go in the quart bag). Even better: Choose exfoliating wipes and you can leave your facial scrub at home, too.
Try Multipurpose Makeup
Why pack a separate lip color and blush when you can get them both in one little tube? This gel-based, long-wearing lip stain doubles as a cheek stain that won't come off when you sip, swim, or sweat.
Blur the Lines
This velvety beauty balm (or BB cream) is one part foundation, one part moisturizer, one part primer, and one part skincare treatment. With hydrators, optical blurring pigments, sunscreen, reparative ingredients, and a tint that evens skin tone, this little tube takes the place of several products.
Switch to Solids
Bypass the TSA rule by packing solid versions of your favorite liquid products -- like this pocket-size solid hair oil, the first of its kind. It looks and feels like a pomade, but once you rub it between your fingers, the rich balm melts into an oil that can be used to smooth and soften dry, dull, or frizzy hair.
Glow All Over
Bronzer doesn’t just add warmth to a pale complexion; it also makes for a pretty metallic eyeshadow when swiped on lids. This compact also contains an icy pink highlighter that can be used on cheeks and lids, too.
Shrink Your Mascara, Not Your Lashes
Don't be fooled by this itty-bitty mascara -- it still delivers full, lush lashes. The formula boosts puny lashes with hyaluronic acid, a moisturizing ingredient used to plump up skin.