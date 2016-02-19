10 Travel-Friendly Beauty Products

When packing a cosmetic bag for a getaway, it's survival of the smallest. There are only so many less-than-3.4-ounce beauty products you can cram into one quart-size bag (aka the TSA rule for liquids, creams, and lotions in your carry-on bag). To make the packing process a little easier, we rounded up the best miniaturized and multitasking makeup, skin, and hair products that sacrifice space but not quality.