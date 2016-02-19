Peanut butter and jelly—those are two things that should coexist—but not wrinkles and acne on your face. According to dermatologists, around 20 percent of adults are dealing with these two separate skin woes simultaneously. Women get the brunt of the breakouts thanks to fluctuating hormones around their periods, during pregnancy, or after quitting birth control pills. But with the right arsenal of products—derms recommend a cleanser, treatment, and a moisturizer—you can effectively battle both for a glowing complexion. Here are eight finds that blast zits and wrinkles!