These 8 Products Simultaneously Erase Wrinkles and Acne
Murad Acne and Wrinkle Reducer
Salicylic acid and silver citrate put the kibosh on acne-causing bacteria, while retinol works to smooth out lines and fire up collagen production.
Buy It: $55, Macy's
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
Oil dissolves oil, and by using the right kind, you can cleanse your pores of dirt and bacteria naturally, gently, and effectively, while replacing the dirty oil with beneficial ones, says Stuart Kaplan, a Beverly Hills-based dermatologist.
Buy It: $22, DHC
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream
A smart product to incorporate into your nighttime regimen, this uses retinol to treat breakouts and fine lines while you sleep.
Buy It: $15.99, Neutrogena
Philosophy When Hope Is Not Enough
New studies suggest that antioxidants may help treat acne, in addition to preventing wrinkles, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D. This mini bottle of serum contains glutathione (an antioxidant that the body produces naturally), plus vitamins C and E.
Buy It: $37, Walmart
The Multitasker: Olay Regenerist Thermal Mini Peel ($22.99)
If you have fine lines and acne, facial peels may be a better option for exfoliating skin than scrubs. Peels blast bacteria, slough away dead skin cells, and dissolve excess oil. An added bonus is that glycolic acid, which is the base for many peels, has been clinically proven to stimulate collagen production.
Apple Cider Vinegar
Kim Laudati, a holistic esthetician in New York, suggests using apple cider vinegar as a spot treatment. Shake the bottle to activate the enzymes, saturate a cotton swab with the vinegar, and dab it on the blemish before bedtime to kill surface bacteria that causes acne without drying the skin around it.
CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion A.M.
To be sure you're picking a skin hydrator that also has line-fighting benefits (but doesn't leave a greasy film), look for anti-aging ingredients that hold onto moisture like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. This dermatologist favorite has both.
Buy It: $13.49, Target
Slip Silk Pillowcase
Switch to a silk (or satin) pillowcase and wash it regularly, says Laudati. This material won't trap as much acne-causing grime, plus skin glides over it easily contributing to fewer wrinkles over time.
Buy It: $85, Sephora