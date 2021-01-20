This Tinted SPF Makes My Skin So Glowy—I Don’t Need to Wear Foundation
My co-worker even commented on my flawless complexion during a virtual meeting.
This isn't new information, but I'm just going to repeat it because it's so important: You need to wear sunscreen every single day. Yes, even when it isn't sunny outside, and even when you're spending the majority of your time indoors. The formula of many sunscreens used to be thick and opaque white, and no matter how much you rubbed it in, it would just sit on your skin—but products are much better now. A good slather of SPF is always the final step in my morning skincare routine, and I've tried plenty of different ones throughout the years. I've recently found my all-time-favorite, and even convinced my boyfriend to start applying: Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 ($36, Sephora).
Buy It: Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 ($36, Sephora)
First, let's talk about the tinted sunscreen. It's made with hyaluronic acid and vitamin B to deeply moisturize your face, and it has a pearly finish that gives you a natural glow. It's geared to help anyone with a dryer complexion, improve dullness, and help lessen the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The sunscreen, which doubles as a makeup primer, has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 1,100 buyers.
Now, here's what I love about it. The only foundation I wear is full-coverage—until I tried this product. The Glow Screen is the only light-coverage product I use. The SPF makes my complexion look pore-free and flawless. Many days I finish my skincare routine with this sunscreen, add a few coats of mascara on my lashes, and skip any other makeup. During a virtual meeting a couple of weeks ago, one of my co-workers asked, "Why is your skin so good?" (Spoiler: It was the Glow Screen.)
The product lasts me a couple of months, even when I'm liberally applying every day, and is worth every penny. The SPF not only protects your face but also makes your skin instantly look younger. Make sure you try this product out for yourself.
Comments