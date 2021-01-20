This Tinted SPF Makes My Skin So Glowy—I Don’t Need to Wear Foundation

This isn't new information, but I'm just going to repeat it because it's so important: You need to wear sunscreen every single day. Yes, even when it isn't sunny outside, and even when you're spending the majority of your time indoors. The formula of many sunscreens used to be thick and opaque white, and no matter how much you rubbed it in, it would just sit on your skin—but products are much better now. A good slather of SPF is always the final step in my morning skincare routine, and I've tried plenty of different ones throughout the years. I've recently found my all-time-favorite, and even convinced my boyfriend to start applying: Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 ($36, Sephora).