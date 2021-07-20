Put Your Best Face Forward This Summer with an Easy-to-Apply Sunscreen Stick

Best Dermatologist-Approved SPF Stick

Of course I had to know which sunscreen stick Stephens uses. "Personally I use the sunbetter stick", Stephens tells me. "I find it's not tacky or greasy and is great for acne-prone skin or to use when you're wearing makeup because it applies so smoothly without a white cast. It leaves a highlighter-like glow on your skin that's really beautiful." The sunbetter stick is definitely an investment, but it's worth it if you're looking for an SPF stick that works well with makeup. It leaves a luminous, slight shimmer on your skin. The one's ideal for all skin tones, but especially deeper skin tones because it doesn't leave a white cast after applying it.

Buy It: sunbetter SHEER SPF 56 Sunscreen Stick ($55, Skin Better Science)