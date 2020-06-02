After Testing Dozens of Sunscreens, I Found The Best Formulas for Dark Skin Tones

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.

Growing up, I didn't think much about applying sunscreen. In fact, it was one of those things my mom only pulled out if we were headed to the beach or pool for the day. Fast forward to my adult years when I became a beauty editor, I began hearing all the terrifying, but true reasons you should sport sunscreen on a daily basis, and I literally had an internal freak-out. How could I erase all the damage that accrued over the previous twenty-something years? Why did I ignore that tiny little SPF bottle for so long? After realizing there wasn't much I could do about the past, I made a commitment for my future to adopt the healthy habit of wearing SPF every single day. No excuses.

When my friends learn that I won't go outside, any time of year without sunscreen, the most common comment I get is, 'But do people of color really need to wear sunscreen?' And while for me it's an obvious yes (I want to shout it from the rooftops), there are lots of people out there that really don't believe this is true. You see, people of color do have melanin-rich skin which does offer some UV protection (especially more than the Caucasian population), but it's definitely not enough to keep your complexion protected from the damaging effects of the sun and skin cancer. "While skin cancer is generally less common in people of color, the rate of hyperpigmentation is significant," says Houston-based board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Suneel Chilukuri. "I suggest anyone over six months of age wear sunscreen to help prevent pigmentary changes, decrease the chance of skin cancer, and lessen the formation of wrinkles."