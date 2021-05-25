4 Must-Have Products to Get Your Skin Summer Ready
This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
After months of living in leggings, the switch to bare legs can feel abrupt, but my advice is to jump right in. Treat your body to the works! Slough away dry layers with an exfoliant that works best for your skin. Remove whatever hair you want to go. And slather on a lotion that leaves you silky soft, and bronzed if you like a little color.
- Dry Brush: Esker Dry Brush ($18, Esker Beauty)
- Scrub: Tree Hut Firming Sugar Scrub Mocha and Coffee Bean ($9, Ulta)
- Shave: Venus Radiant Skin Starter Kit ($40, Gillette Venus)
- Lotion: Jergens Natural Glow Sunless Tanning Lotion ($8, Amazon)
Summer is all about gorgeous, glowing skin, and these products are sure to give you a smooth and sun-kissed look. If you're headed outside, be sure to slather on some sunscreen to keep your complexion protected, and you're good to go.
Related Items
Dry Brush
This 8-inch wood brush tool feels like an invigorating spa treatment. Sweep over your body (toward your torso) before a shower or bath to rev up cell turnover and circulation.
Buy It: Esker Dry Brush ($18, Esker Beauty)
Sugar Scrub
Yummy sums up this scrub. Soothing oils, sugar, and coffee bean leave my skin extra silky, and the exfoliation experience perks up my mood. Use gentle pressure with scrubs to avoid irritating your skin, says Blair Murphy-Rose, M.D., a dermatologist based in New York City.
Buy It: Tree Hut Firming Sugar Scrub Mocha and Coffee Bean ($9, Ulta)
Shave
Murphy- Rose recommends waiting until the end of your shower to shave so that your skin is super soft. To use this double-duty razor, just push the button on the handle to dispense Olay moisturizer.
Buy It: Venus Radiant Skin Starter Kit ($40, Gillette Venus)
Moisturize
Maybe it’s just me, but I think my legs look longer when I moisturize with this gradual self-tanner. Be sure to exfoliate before applying lotion to avoid a patchy, uneven color.
Buy It: Jergens Natural Glow Sunless Tanning Lotion ($8, Amazon)