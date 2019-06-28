Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether it’s been a long winter of hiding your feet in boots, you're an avid walker or runner, or your feet simply need a little TLC, these hydrating products are here to soothe your soles.

Your feet take you everywhere you need to go, and sometimes they start to show wear and tear via dryness and calluses. That's no reason to stow away your summer sandals, though. Get your toes in tip-top shape for sandal season with these restorative foot creams and masks.

Aveeno Repairing CICA Moisturizing Foot Mask

These little foot mask slippers wrap your feet in shea butter and prebiotic oat to moisturize and repair dry skin. Your feet will be soft and smooth after wearing the mask for about 10 minutes. Aveeno is dermatologist recommended, and the foot masks are gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Caudalie Foot Beauty Cream

You don't have to visit the salon to get ultra-nourished feet. Massage this beauty cream onto your feet in the morning, at night, or both. They'll feel velvety-smooth and hydrated.

Burt's Bees Coconut Foot Cream

As much as we don’t like to admit it, sometimes we forget to moisturize our feet and they end up cracked and rough. Give them the attention they need with Burt’s Bees Coconut Foot Cream. The soothing coconut oil and rosemary blend nourish toes and heels in need of TLC. Try applying this thick cream before bed and wearing a pair of cotton socks to seal in moisture.

Baby Foot Exfoliant Foot Peel

This foot peel has more than 10,000 customer reviews on Amazon and is designed to remove the dead skin cells that have built up on the soles of your feet, thus restoring them to baby-like smoothness. It takes a few days to work; feet will start to peel four to seven days after using the mask.

The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Foot Rescue

Peppermint is known for its cooling, soothing, and deodorizing properties, so it's an extra-useful ingredient for treating cracked feet (particularly on hot summer nights!). Massage it into skin before climbing into bed and let it work its magic as you sleep.

Tony Moly Changing U Magic Foot Peeling Shoes

It's no secret that the bottoms of your feet have a lot of dull and dead skin (gross, we know!). Your best bet: Hydration. Slip on these magic peeling shoes to say good-bye to coarse skin and hello to smooth, moisturized feet.

Soap & Glory Heel Genius

Massage a layer of this cream onto your clean feet before bed and then put on a pair of cotton socks to let them soak in the moisture overnight. Reviewers say its restorative powers kick in within just three or four days (which is especially good news if you're heading on vacation!).