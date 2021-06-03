The Best Skincare Fridges to Store Your Products and Keep Them Cool

When your first start building your skincare collection, it's best to start with the necessities, including a cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and of course, an SPF. One item I recently invested in is a skincare fridge that perfectly fits on my bathroom countertop. (I live in an apartment, so smaller items are a must for me.) I knew that I wouldn't be able to fit all of my products in the fridge (and not all of them will benefit from being chilled), so I consulted Gina Marí, a celebrity esthetician based in Beverly Hills, to learn more about what she stashes in her own fridge. "I personally love keeping some of my products in the refrigerator, especially products that are meant to cool and soothe or help manage puffiness," Marí explains.