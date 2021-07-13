Self-Tanning Drops Are My Secret to a Bronzed Complexion All Year Long
Looking back on photos from my teenage years, I often catch myself cringing. And no, it's not because of my low-rise jeans or my aggressive side part, but it's because of my unhealthy, ultra-tanned skin. I was a tennis player and a frequent tanning bed user, and you can definitely tell. But now, a decade later, I'm much smarter with my skin, especially after I spent years damaging my dermis. "Tanning causes skin damage through ultraviolet (UV) radiation that leads to an increased risk of skin cancer, including melanoma," says Michele Green, M.D., a New York-based cosmetic dermatologist. "Tanning causes visible UV damage that manifests as wrinkles, brown sun spots, and leathery skin. It is a big misconception that tanning beds are safer than outdoor tanning," Green notes. "In fact, research has shown that ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels of a tanning bed are 100 times more than that of the natural sun."
Now, I do everything I can to protect my skin, and to help put my best face forward, I have a regimen. I faithfully slather on SPF during the day and apply retinol at night. But even though I'm much kinder to my complexion, I still like a natural glow, and luckily, I can get the sun-kissed look I want with self-tanner drops.
- Best Self-Tanning Drops for Affordability: SOL by Jergens Deeper by the Drop Serum ($18, Amazon)
- Best Self-Tanning Drops for Color Customization: Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops ($29, Sephora)
- Best Self-Tanning Drops with Skincare Benfits: St. Tropez Self-Tan Purity Vitamins Bronzing Face Serum ($30, Ulta)
- Best Self-Tanning Drops for the Best Bronze: TAN-LUXE THE FACE Illuminating Self-Tan Drops ($49, Sephora)
Self-tanning drops (or serums) are a super simple way to bronze your skin in just a few hours. To use these concentrated products, you simply mix your desired number of drops with your favorite moisturizer. The more drops you apply, the darker your tan will be, and if it's your first time using self-tanning drops, it's a good idea to apply just a few drops. Remember: You can always add more next time, but you don't want to be overly orange.
Green says if you have sensitive skin, eczema, or acne, you might want to avoid self-tanning drops as they could irritate your skin. For first-timers, she recommends doing a spot test on your inner arm and waiting 24 hours to see if you have a reaction.
How to Apply Self-Tanning Drops
Step 1: Cleanse your face and make sure it is completely dry.
Step 2: Read the directions on your product to see the best way to apply it and how long you need to wait to wash the product off. "My biggest tip would be to use [your self-tanner] at night," says Cara Lovello, a New Jersey-based professional makeup artist whose celebrity clients include Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Teresa Giudice, and Sonja Morgan. When applying your self-tanner, the more drops you use, the darker your tan will be. One of the most important parts of the application is to wash your hands immediately after you've rubbed your drops in. The concentrated drops will stain your hands if you don't, and I can tell you from experience that it's not a cute look.
Step 3: Lovello recommends staying out of the sun for at least four hours "for the obvious reason of sweating it off, and also because the Dihydroxyacetone (DHA) in self-tanners, like the sun, can cause aging," she explains. "The sun's UV rays on top of the self-tanning ingredient, DHA, makes it produce more free radicals, which causes more aging."
Step 4: After you wake up (or have waited long enough), wash your face and be sure to apply a moisturizer to extend your color. The tan will last for a few days up to about a week, depending on if you use any exfoliators.
Now that you know how to use self-tanning drops, here are a few products at a variety of price points to get a gorgeous glow without any damage.
Related Items
Best Self-Tanning Drops for Affordability
The very first self-tanning product I ever used (way back in middle school), was the Jergens Natural Glow Sunless Tanning Lotion ($9, Amazon), and now, I've moved on to the Deeper by the Drop Serum. To use this product, mix a few drops into your moisturizer, and wait at least four hours for the color to develop. Your shade will reach its peak after 24 hours and last a few days. The oil-free formula is paraben-free, dye-free, and cruetly-free. As a bonus, the serum has a tropical scent, so you (almost) feel like you're getting bronzed on an island.
Buy It: SOL by Jergens Deeper by the Drop Serum ($18, Amazon)
Best Self-Tanning Drops for Color Customization
Lovello uses the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops mixed with moisturizer to get her gorgeous tan. The product comes in three shades: light for a sun-kissed glow, medium for a golden glow, and dark for a bronzed glow. The hydrating formula, which is certified clean at Sephora, features coconut and avocado oils to moisturize and condition skin. After you've applied your desired amount of drops, your tan will develop in four to six hours.
Buy It: Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops ($29, Sephora)
Best Self-Tanning Drops with Skincare Benfits
The St. Tropez Self-Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse ($18, Ulta) has been my go-to self-tanner for years, so it's no surprise that I'm a big fan of this item. The formula includes Vitamin C to brighten your complexion and Vitamin D to help prevent the signs of aging, including fine lines and wrinkles. After you use the clean, vegan serum, your complexion will become a medium-golden tan in four to eight hours.
Buy It: St. Tropez Self-Tan Purity Vitamins Bronzing Face Serum ($30, Ulta)
Best Self-Tanning Drops for the Best Bronze
These are the first self-tanning drops I ever used, after trying the Illuminating Tanning Butter ($36, Sephora), and I still implement them into my routine. You can use the cruelty-free and toxin-free drops with your moisturizer, serum, or face oil. The product comes in two versions, light/medium and medium/dark. Although it's a financial investment, just a few drops go a long way. (You can also purchase the mini version for $23 to test it out.)
Buy It: TAN-LUXE THE FACE Illuminating Self-Tan Drops ($49, Sephora)