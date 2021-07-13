Self-Tanning Drops Are My Secret to a Bronzed Complexion All Year Long

Step 2: Read the directions on your product to see the best way to apply it and how long you need to wait to wash the product off. "My biggest tip would be to use [your self-tanner] at night," says Cara Lovello, a New Jersey-based professional makeup artist whose celebrity clients include Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Teresa Giudice, and Sonja Morgan. When applying your self-tanner, the more drops you use, the darker your tan will be. One of the most important parts of the application is to wash your hands immediately after you've rubbed your drops in. The concentrated drops will stain your hands if you don't, and I can tell you from experience that it's not a cute look.