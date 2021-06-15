The Below-The-Radar Skincare Ingredient You Need To Know About

I recently received an email with the subject line, "Are peptides the new retinol?" And the condescending voice inside my head said, "No, dear, peptides are not the new anything." The fact is, peptides have been doing some heavy lifting, figuratively and literally, in my skincare routine for two decades. But rarely do peptides receive top billing: They're more like the backup vocals to splashier antiaging ingredients like glycolic acid, hyaluronic acid, and yes, retinol. I suspect that's because you don't immediately see their effects, like the instant plumping you get from hyaluronic acid, or feel them either, like the sting of glycolic acid or retinol that makes you say, "It must be working!" But trust me, peptides are working really hard for you.