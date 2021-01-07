Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's a reason why I've been a Rouge Beauty Insider rewards member at Sephora for years. I love makeup and skincare products, especially the latter, as I'm wearing less foundation and mascara and more serum and moisturizer over the last year. (I've worked from home since March 2020, and I haven't worn a full face of makeup every day.) I enjoy trying new items, but because I have dry, sensitive skin, I'm careful about what I put on my face. Recently, a fellow beauty-lover told me about a new product, the Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick. He said it wouldn't irritate or dry out my skin, so I decided to try it. And now I think everyone needs this affordable yet effective product that retails for just $28.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Retinol is an anti-aging ingredient that does wonders for the skin. It minimizes fine lines and wrinkles by boosting collagen production. The ingredient also improves complexion and helps create new blood vessels for a brighter, more youthful appearance. However, because retinol encourages your cells to turn over quicker, it can also irritate your skin. (I've had this issue with a handful of retinol products.)

The Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick ($28, Sephora) looks and feels like a creamy, moisturizing lip balm. I (carefully) swiped it under my eyes, on my eyelids, and above my brow. It's very rare that retinol doesn't dry or irritate my skin, but this didn't whatsoever. I've used it for several weeks now, and my under eyes are brighter than ever. The stick, which is expected to last me several months, only costs $28, which is an affordable price for retinol.

Peace Out, launched in 2017, is a relatively new skincare brand, but it's definitely one to try. The ingredients are cruelty-free and certified clean, which means all products are free of parabens, formaldehyde, and sulfates, among other ingredients you don't want to be putting on your face. The company is also making efforts to become completely sustainable.