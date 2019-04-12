Sunscreens You'll Actually Look Forward to Applying

Toner, essence, serum, sunscreen, primer—it's possible to have five layers of product on your face before you even get to foundation. Skip a step or two with this mattifying sunscreen that leaves behind a hint of tint.

Bonus: It's packed with organic ingredients and antioxidants and is vegan, cruelty-free, and reef-friendly.

Buy It: COOLA Face SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Matte Finish, $36, COOLA