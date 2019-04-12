Sunscreens You'll Actually Look Forward to Applying
Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield SPF 30
Sunscreens have a rep for being opaque and goopy, but this SPF/primer hybrid goes on clear and won't leave a sticky film on skin—promise.
Buy It: Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield SPF 30, $65, Nordstrom
La Roche-Posay Anthelios AOX Daily Antioxidant Serum with SPF 50
Lighter than a traditional lotion, this sunscreen serum is loaded with potent anti-agers that fight wrinkles while the SPF protects.
Buy It: La Roche-Posay Anthelios AOX Daily Antioxidant Serum with SPF 50, $42.50, La Roche-Posay
Neutrogena CoolDry Sport with Micromesh Technology SPF 30
Outdoor athletes know the sunscreen struggle is real: Greasy, sticky formulas can ruin your run. But this formula—inspired by sweat-wicking workout wear—allows perspiration to pass through the formula so it can evaporate more easily.
Buy It: Neutrogena CoolDry Sport with Micromesh Technology SPF 30, $5.19, Amazon
Avene Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion Spray SPF 50+
Sure, sprays are convenient, but most don't exactly leave skin feeling its softest. This alcohol-free mist moisturizes for a full 24 hours while providing broad-spectrum protection, making it a good pick for every outdoor activity.
Buy It: Avene Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion Spray SPF 50+, $30, Avene USA
EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41
Does even the thought of sunscreen make your skin red, itchy, and irritated? Fear not—this lotion contains a physical UV blocker (rather than a chemical one) that doctors recommend for sensitive types.
Buy It: EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41, $22.92, Walmart
COOLA Face SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Matte Finish
Toner, essence, serum, sunscreen, primer—it's possible to have five layers of product on your face before you even get to foundation. Skip a step or two with this mattifying sunscreen that leaves behind a hint of tint.
Bonus: It's packed with organic ingredients and antioxidants and is vegan, cruelty-free, and reef-friendly.
Buy It: COOLA Face SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Matte Finish, $36, COOLA
Sun Bum Premium Sunscreen Face Stick SPF 30
This clear stick glides on without leaving the white, streaky residue you'd expect from other twist-ups. And while it's designed for the face, we're actually loving it for the backs of our hands and our ears—two often-overlooked areas that are prone to premature aging and skin cancer.
Kiss My Face Cool Sport Air Powered Spray SPF 50
Cucumber and aloe in this coconut-scented spray cool skin on contact, while vitamins C and E fight free radicals to boost the effectiveness of the SPF. Bonus: This spray is propelled by plain old air—not chemicals.
Buy It: Kiss My Face Cool Sport Air Powered Spray SPF 50, $16.99
Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30
We all need a touch of mattifying powder in the summer, so why not use one with SPF? Its portable brush is perfect to stash in your purse for sun protection on the go.
Buy It: Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $32
Eminence Tropical Vanilla Body Sunscreen SPF 32
We'd happily toss aside our body lotion for this fresh-scented organic sunscreen. Lightly scented and packed with shea butter, this SPF smoothes skin from neck to toe.
Buy It: Eminence Tropical Vanilla Body Sunscreen SPF 32, $49