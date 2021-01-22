Ombré Powder Brows Is the Technique You Need for Full Eyebrows

Trends usually come, leave, and often make a comeback, but there are definitely some (in my opinion) that should stay in the past. The appearance of ultra-thin eyebrows of the '90s is one fad that can stay dormant. Everyone looks better with fuller brows; plus, you don't have to spend precious time tweezing or waxing. Whether you spent years over-plucking or naturally have sparse hair above your eyes, there's a new service you should check out: Ómbre powder brows. The technique can give you the full, beautiful brows you've always wanted.

Image zoom Credit: microgen/Getty Images

What Are Ombré Powder Brows?

Getting ombré powder brows, also called microshading, is a "very similar process" to microblading, says eyebrow expert Joey Healy. Both techniques require semi-permanent ink, but the application is different. "With ombré powder brows, it's a fine tattoo pen that makes dots using an electric or manual tool," he explains. "The closer together the dots, the darker the result. Microblading is short hair-like strokes," he adds. Healy says combining the two, with microblading at the front and microshading toward the tail, will give you flawless brows.

How to Get Ombré Powder Brows

You'll need to do your research to find a reputable esthetician in your area. Healy says the service can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000, depending "on who you see, their level of expertise, and where you live." He explains that it's best to get a consultation first, so your service provider can go over all of the details with you. On the day of your appointment, Healy advises not to have a tan, do not apply retinol products, and have clean, dry skin. (That means no makeup.) "Expect a one to two-hour process," he adds.

After your appointment, be careful with your brows. "Don't get them wet for 24 hours, don't pick at scabs, and don't apply brow makeup right away," Healy says. To keep your eyebrows looking their best, go in for a touch-up every eight to 12 months.

How to Do DIY Ombré Powder Brows