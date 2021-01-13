This $24 Anti-Aging Night Cream With 6,000+ Five-Star Ratings Improves Skin in One Week

There are several skincare products that are a must for your nightly routine, including serums, eye creams, and neck moisturizers. But investing in an anti-aging moisturizer that smoothes out wrinkles, evens skin tone, and refreshes dry skin? It's a tall order, especially at an affordable price, but we've found an anti-aging face cream Amazon shoppers say does all of that and then some for just $24.
The Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream has racked up a large following on Amazon, earning 6,799 five-star ratings (so far) as well as hundreds of reviews supporting the purple jar and its hydrating contents.
"I've used it on and off again for what feels like a decade," writes one Amazon reviewer, "and I'm just not sure there is anything better overall for instantly improving the color and tone of the skin. My skin looks fresh, hydrated, plump, and the color is instantly soothed."
The shopper also touted the cream's moisturizing yet non-greasy formula. With just one swipe of product, this facial cream absorbs right into the skin without leaving a sticky or oily residue behind. And although it goes on well, the benefits don't stop there. This Olay Regenerist cream is formulated with ultra-hydrating vitamin B3 that aids in skin cell regeneration and amino peptide, which slows down signs of aging and repairs existing fine lines. It does all of the heavy lifting overnight as your skin recovers from the day, so you'll wake up refreshed, and look like it, too.
And it's never too early to start an anti-aging regimen for your skin. One reviewer who just turned 30 says the brand is "truly timeless and unbeatable" and revealed that she'd been a fan of Olay for over 10 years.
"Goes on like silk! Not sticky or heavy whatsoever," she says. "This product produces real results and has done wonders for my skin. I can almost feel my skin absorbing the product immediately."
Another reviewer who has been using this cream for a week says she's already seen results. "Being in my late 50s, I've experienced a lot of drying and roughness on my face that I never had when I was younger," she says. "I've tried several serums and moisturizers, dermaplaning, exfoliating, but nothing really helped… until now. This product has greatly smoothed and moisturized my face like nothing I've tried before."
If you're ready to upgrade your bedtime skincare routine with an Olay anti-aging cream that actually works, don't sleep on this product. Your skin will definitely thank you for it.