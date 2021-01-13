This $24 Anti-Aging Night Cream With 6,000+ Five-Star Ratings Improves Skin in One Week

The shopper also touted the cream's moisturizing yet non-greasy formula. With just one swipe of product, this facial cream absorbs right into the skin without leaving a sticky or oily residue behind. And although it goes on well, the benefits don't stop there. This Olay Regenerist cream is formulated with ultra-hydrating vitamin B3 that aids in skin cell regeneration and amino peptide, which slows down signs of aging and repairs existing fine lines. It does all of the heavy lifting overnight as your skin recovers from the day, so you'll wake up refreshed, and look like it, too.