Niacinamide Is the Multi-Tasking Skincare Ingredient You Need for a Glowing Complexion

What Does Niacinamide Do?

Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 and is really beneficial for mature skin, Hartman says. "It helps calm down inflammation, which we know contributes to aging," he adds. (Which means it can also be used to treat inflammatory conditions such as eczema and acne.) "It helps protect against sun damage, treats hyperpigmentation, and fine lines, and wrinkles," Hartman adds.

It's a useful ingredient for all skin types, including anyone on the sensitive side, like me. For dry skin, "[Niacinamide] helps to calm down redness, plump the barrier of the skin, and it can help retain moisture by sealing everything in," Hartman explains. And if you have an oily complexion, the multi-tasking vitamin can minimize pores and regulate oil.

After Hartman explained all of the many skin issues niacinamide can address, I was surprised I hadn't heard of it and wished I started using it in my regimen earlier. "It's kind of one of the sleeper ingredients that's starting to creep into the skincare discussion," Hartman says.

Niacinamide in Skincare

Hartman says the best way to implement the ingredient into your skincare routine is to find a serum that has niacinamide in it. Hartman likes SkinCeuticalsMetacell Renewal B3 ($112, DermStore) for both dry and oily skin types. He's also a fan of the super affordable Good Molecules Niacinamide Serum ($6, Good Molecules). "It's cooling and refreshing," Hartman says. "I've been using for the past few weeks, and I've been super impressed."