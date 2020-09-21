Everything You Need to Know About Microblading, the Semi-Permanent Treatment for Fuller Brows

Like fashion, food, technology, home decor, and just about everything else in this world, beauty goes in and out of style. And if you've been around for a few decades, you know that eyebrows have seen it all. The two arcs of hair on your face might have been ultra-thin, super thick, or rather bushy—and it was all on-trend at the time. The issue with years of plucking, waxing, and threading, is that it can take a toll on your beautiful brows. These actions can damage the hair follicle, and once it's harmed, the strand doesn't always grow back. For anyone who has over groomed in the past (like me in high school), there are a few things you can do for better brows. One of the easiest and most affordable options is to fill them in with a pencil, such as my personal favorite, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz ($23, Sephora). However, this is a temporary fix that you'll need to do every day. (Plus, it takes practice to get the look you want.) For a more permanent solution done by a pro, consider microblading. If you've never heard of the method (or maybe you have) and you're curious to know if it's right for you, here's everything you need to know.

What Is Microblading?

"Microblading is a specialized technique used to tattoo pigment into the eyebrows," says Adam Mamelak, M.D, a dermatologist in Austin, Texas. "It uses a unique tool made up of a number of tiny blades to etch tattoo pigment into the skin. The small etches mimic tiny hairs, and the pigment blends in with the natural eyebrow hair, resulting in a uniform and perfectly shaped eyebrows for as long as the pigment lasts," he explains.

How Much Does Microblading Cost?

This method is definitely pricier than the pencil you have in your makeup bag. "The price of microblading ranges, particularly by spa and geographic location. Most places start around $500, but it can go up from there," Mamelak says. Although that is a steep price tag, don't try to cut the cost. "Because the skin is being cut and there's potential for blood exposure, microblading should be done by a reputable clinic or spa that uses a sterile technique, minimizes contamination, and doesn't damage the natural hair," he says.

How Long Does Microblading Last?

The longevity of microblading all depends on the product and your skin type. "Depending on the pigment used, the results can last anywhere from 12 months to up to three years before the pigment fades," Mamelak explains. However, the pigment can fade faster for those who have oily skin, he adds. "Microblading can be touched up after it fades, which is usually about every 18 to 24 months."

However, not everyone is the right candidate for the service. "Microblading should not be performed on individuals with active skin disease or infections in the eyebrow area, or with pre-existing tattoos in brows," Mamelak explains. "[And it] is generally avoided if patients are pregnant, breastfeeding, or on certain medication. So make sure the person performing your procedure is aware of your health and medical history. [It] should be avoided in patients that have a history of scarring or keloid formation," he notes.