These Are the Lip Care Products You Need, According to Dermatologists

This is part of our weekly Test Drive series, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.

It’s that time of year again. Pumpkin spice lattes are back in season, the air is crisp and we can finally wear sweaters. Fall is absolutely my favorite season, but with the colder weather usually comes dry, chapped lips. It seems like no matter what I try, there’s no way to avoid them.

There are many causes for chapped lips. To keep your lips hydrated and plump, experts say you need a regular lip care routine.

The weather actually plays a big role in lip health, says Dr. Gretchen Frieling, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of GFaceMD. “Lips lack the oil glands that the rest of the skin has. Cold air pulls moisture from the lips, leading them to be dry,” she says. Not only does cold weather increase the risk for chapped lips, but wearing a face mask (while necessary) can cause extra dryness. “Wearing a mask causes irritation from lack of fresh air, moisture, friction and retention of saliva around the lips and mouth,” Frieling says. To help prevent irritation, she advises always keeping your lips hydrated under your mask by applying a balm or ointment. Before putting on my mask, I like to use the Vaseline Rosy Lip Therapy Stick ($3, Target) to keep my lips soft and hydrated.

Several other factors also contribute to chapped lips. Sun exposure, diet and repetitive licking can actually strip the moisture from the lips, Freiling says. “Chapped lips can also be caused by applying irritating skincare products like retinoids and acne cream on the lips or near the corners of the mouth,” says Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, a dermatologist and founder of Ingleton Dermatology.

To prevent chapped lips, use products with SPF and moisturizing ingredients like Vitamin E and aloe vera daily. Ingleton recommends washing your lips with a gentle soap-free cleanser and then applying a lip balm before heading outside and at bedtime. “Lip balms will hydrate the lips and provide a protective barrier against the environmental elements,” she says. When your lips are dry and have visible built-up layers, exfoliating the lips with a scrub one-to-two times per week can help remove the dead, dry layers of skin. After exfoliating, always be sure to follow up with a lip balm to hydrate and protect the newly revealed skin.

In addition to a regular lip care regimen, you should also maintain a well-balanced diet and drink plenty of water to help keep your lips healthy, Freiling says.