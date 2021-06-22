Thinking About Laser Hair Removal for Summer? Here's Your Guide for a Smooth Experience

The quest for smooth, hairless skin doesn't happen overnight, though. If you're hoping to have the best results, one session isn't going to cut it. Because the laser needs to catch the hair in the active phase of its growth cycle, it's important to have at least five sessions of laser hair removal spread about one month apart from each other. These packages may cost you anywhere from $1,200 to 2,000 on average, more if your particular hair and skin type are more stubborn. Curious about the pain factor? Laser hair removal isn't exactly a pleasant sensation. As the laser interacts with the pigment, the heat can cause some discomfort. Most of my clients say it's like a hot rubber band. It's not terrible, but not something you'd be able to kick your feet up to and enjoy, either. But don't worry. Here are some products that I have loved to use and recommend that can help with all that and more.