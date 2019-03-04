Hyaluronic Acid Is the Ultra-Hydrating Ingredient Your Skin Needs
Here are four affordable picks to add to your skincare routine.
Even if you're someone who enjoys the winter months, you likely don't love what it does to your skin. The cold, dry weather can make even the brightest complexions look dull. But thankfully, there is an incredible product that works for all types of skin types. (Yes, even if you have oily skin, you'll want to use it.) The product is called hyaluronic acid, also known as HA, and it's in many affordable creams and serums that you might already use. (And if it's not, don't worry, we have some options for you.) "[Hyaluronic acid] is "one of the most gentle, safe, and hydrating ingredients used in skincare," says David E. Bank, M.D., a dermatologist in Mt. Kisco, New York. So, what exactly is hyaluronic acid? It’s a sugar molecule that can trap up to 1,000 times its weight in water. (Your body also produces some.) Plus, products that contain HA tend to be lightweight and nongreasy, so nearly everyone can use them. Here are four of our favorites to try for yourself.
Best Overall
Facial serums are packed with potent anti-aging ingredients to help turn back the clock (goodbye, wrinkles)—and because our bodies naturally produce less hyaluronic acid as we age, extra moisture is needed to help plump up skin. This serum delivers a big, concentrated dose of it.
Best for Less Money
If you're not already on the serum bandwagon, get on board. Serums help to fend off aging's effects and reveal radiant skin. Although these tiny vials usually cost a pretty penny, more affordable brands like Physicians Formula are hitting drugstore shelves. This particular skin booster is like a multivitamin for your face, thanks to a thick-but-fast-absorbing consistency that's filled with tiny moisturizing beads.
Buy It: Physicians Formula Skin Booster Vitamin Shot Hydrant ($13, Ulta)
Best for Under Eyes
There are dozens of effective eye creams on the market, but here are two reasons to love this particular formula: it's deeply hydrating without feeling greasy, and it's gentle on sensitive complexions. To use, apply a pearl-sized amount of product to clean skin morning and night.
Buy It: Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream ($13, Target)
Best for the Whole Body
Even if you've really slathered it on, ordinary lotion doesn't always have enough moisturizing power to quench your dry skin's thirst. Neutrogena's gel-like body balm lends head-to-toe moisture without the heft that accompanies many creams. Plus, it absorbs quickly.
Buy It: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Whipped Body Balm ($6, Walmart)
