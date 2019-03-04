Hyaluronic Acid Is the Ultra-Hydrating Ingredient Your Skin Needs

Even if you're someone who enjoys the winter months, you likely don't love what it does to your skin. The cold, dry weather can make even the brightest complexions look dull. But thankfully, there is an incredible product that works for all types of skin types. (Yes, even if you have oily skin, you'll want to use it.) The product is called hyaluronic acid, also known as HA, and it's in many affordable creams and serums that you might already use. (And if it's not, don't worry, we have some options for you.) "[Hyaluronic acid] is "one of the most gentle, safe, and hydrating ingredients used in skincare," says David E. Bank, M.D., a dermatologist in Mt. Kisco, New York. So, what exactly is hyaluronic acid? It’s a sugar molecule that can trap up to 1,000 times its weight in water. (Your body also produces some.) Plus, products that contain HA tend to be lightweight and nongreasy, so nearly everyone can use them. Here are four of our favorites to try for yourself.