How to Treat Burns At Home When Your At-Home Wax Goes Awry

Waxing is an excellent way to get rid of unwanted hair, whether it's from your eyebrows, upper lip, bikini line, legs or anywhere else. "Waxing, unlike shaving or depilatory creams, removes hair from the root," explains Dr. Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York City. "It takes longer to grow back and is a more permanent solution, though the hair will eventually grow back." Unfortunately, because the waxes are hot when you apply them, you risk burning yourself. "Burns can be painful, [and] when left untreated a burn can lead to infection," Green explains. "Burn symptoms vary depending on the severity or degree of the burn. Symptoms are often worse during the first few hours or days after the burn; symptoms include blisters, pain, swelling, white or charred (black) skin, and peeling skin."

There are three types of burns: first, second, and third-degree that can be diagnosed by a medical professional. Green says the first two can usually be treated at home, but if your burn is third degree, seek medical care as it can cause life-threatening issues. Most commonly, an at-home waxing mishap causes a first or second-degree burn. If this happens to you, don't worry. There are simple steps you can take to treat it.

How to Treat a Burn at Home

After you get a minor burn, whether it's from waxing or touching a hot baking sheet, run cool (not cold) water over the area for about 20 minutes, Green says. You can also place a clean, cool wet cloth (not cotton balls because they can stick and cause infection) over the area in 10 to 15-minute intervals to reduce pain and swelling. "Make sure you don’t use ice, as this may make the damage worse," Green warns. You can also apply an antibiotic ointment or cream, such as Bacitracin ($1, Target) or Neosporin ($6, Target). Green says to use cling wrap ($3, Walmart) or a sterile, non-fluffy cloth ($8, Amazon) to apply the product.

There are a few natural alternatives to an ointment that you probably already have at home. The first is aloe vera. "Aloe is anti-inflammatory, promotes circulation and inhibits the growth of bacteria," Green explains. Your best bet, she says, is to take pure aloe vera gel right from the plant's leaf and apply a layer on the burn. "If you choose to buy aloe vera in a store, make sure it contains a high percentage of aloe vera, and avoid any products that have additives, especially coloring and perfumes." An excellent option is Seven Minerals' Organic Aloe Vera Gel ($16, Amazon).

Another option is honey ($4, Target). "Honey is an anti-inflammatory and naturally antibacterial and antifungal," Green explains. Although you might have heard that butter and eggs can help heal, Green says to skip these remedies—they're not effective.