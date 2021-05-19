Keep Your Feet Smooth All Summer Long With These Foot Masks
This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
Sandal season is finally upon us! If you're like me, your feet might need a little bit of TLC before being on full display without socks on. I am pretty consistent with my at-home pedicures, but while my toes are perfectly polished, my feet get rough and dry, and sometimes my heels get so bad that they start to crack. It was clear I was skipping a step in my foot care routine, so I set out to get answers from Joshua Zeichner, M.D., a dermatologist in New York City.
According to Zeichner, the feet are the most under-cared-for part of the body. "The feet take a beating, literally. Every day walking means the friction of shoes against the feet leading to the thickening of the skin [aka callouses]," Zeichner says. Calluses are helpful and necessary because they are our body's way of protecting itself from the environment. But it's important to maintain the skin without letting it get too thick, which may cause it to become painful and even cracked, says Dr. Zeichner.
To keep your feet smooth and sandal-ready, you need to regularly exfoliate your feet while also keeping them hydrated and softened by using foot creams, lotions, and most importantly: masks. Similar to lotions and creams, foot masks can help hydrate and soften the skin over time. "Masks are moisturizing and exfoliating treatments that address the entire area with a potent formula," Zeichner says. "Deep exfoliating treatments are formulated with ingredients like urea or hydroxy acids (lactic, glycolic, or salicylic acid) that are ideal for thick skin on the feet. They help thin out the rough skin and offer moisturizing benefits."
- Best Exfoliating Foot Mask: Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel ($25, Amazon)
- Best Hydrating Foot Mask: Dr. Scholl's Ultra Hydrating Foot Mask ($4, Target)
- Best Softening Foot Mask: Patchology Best Foot Forward Softening Foot & Heel Mask ($10, Ulta)
- Best Soothing Foot Mask: Sephora Collection Clean Coconut Foot Mask ($5, Sephora)
Foot masks often come in the form of single-use booties that you put on your feet like socks, leaving them on for the duration of the treatment. Hydrating masks are gentle and can be used frequently to keep your feet hydrated, according to Zeichner. I like to use a hydrating mask once a week to keep my feet soft and moisturized. Exfoliating masks are basically peels for your feet: through chemical exfoliation, they help shed the rough outer layers of the skin over time. When using a peel, you should make sure to follow the directions for the specific product, but they should typically be used every 3 to 4 months for best results. If you use them too frequently, you might risk over-exfoliating the feet, Zeichner warns. "Getting rid of the calluses and rough skin will leave your feet at risk for discomfort from the everyday activities that the calluses actually protect you from."
With regular foot masks, my feet are softer and smoother than they've ever been, so I can wear any sandals with complete confidence. If you're looking for a DIY foot mask, Zeichner recommends using Vaseline Petroleum Jelly ($4, Walmart) on your feet under a pair of socks at night. "It helps soften and protect the skin while you sleep," he says. Below, shop four options that will exfoliate, soothe, hydrate, and soften your feet all year long.
Best Exfoliating Foot Mask
Formulated with botanical extracts and fruit acids, this gel mask exfoliates and loosens the skin on your feet to peel away the outer layers of dead skin. Wear the disposable booties for 1 hour, and then remove them and wash your feet with warm water. Within a week, your skin will start to peel. After two weeks, all of the dead skin will be gone and your feet will be smooth again. It’s a messy process, but so satisfying to see the end result.
Buy It: Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel ($25, Amazon)
Best Hydrating Foot Mask
For dry soles, try using this hydrating foot mask. It’s infused with urea, hyaluronic acid, macadamia oil, coconut oil, and olive oil to moisturize the skin, leaving your feet feeling softer and smoother after just one use. It’s also easy to use: just place the single-use socks onto your feet, securing them with the sticker tab around your ankle. Leave the socks on for 30 minutes (it helps to stay seated during this time), and then remove the mask and massage in excess product.
Buy It: Dr. Scholl’s Ultra Hydrating Foot Mask ($4, Target)
Best Softening Foot Mask
This mask locks in moisture and restores the dry, rough skin on your overworked feet. It’s formulated with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil that promote skin healing and leave your skin soft and healthy. Japanese Cypress also helps soothe the skin with its antioxidant properties. Simply throw these single-use booties onto your clean, dry feet, using the attached sticker to seal the bootie around your ankle. Leave on for 10 minutes, then discard the booties and massage in any remaining cream.
Buy It: Patchology Best Foot Forward Softening Foot & Heel Mask ($10, Ulta)
Best Soothing Foot Mask
The coconut in this foot mask is rich in fatty acids that help nourish and replenish dry skin. The natural-based gel formula is great for soothing your feet: leave the pair of booties on for at least 20 minutes for maximum results. I love using this mask at the end of each week; it feels like I’m pampering myself, and it leaves my feet soft and moisturized.
Buy It: Sephora Collection Clean Coconut Foot Mask ($5, Sephora)