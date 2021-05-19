Keep Your Feet Smooth All Summer Long With These Foot Masks

Foot masks often come in the form of single-use booties that you put on your feet like socks, leaving them on for the duration of the treatment. Hydrating masks are gentle and can be used frequently to keep your feet hydrated, according to Zeichner. I like to use a hydrating mask once a week to keep my feet soft and moisturized. Exfoliating masks are basically peels for your feet: through chemical exfoliation, they help shed the rough outer layers of the skin over time. When using a peel, you should make sure to follow the directions for the specific product, but they should typically be used every 3 to 4 months for best results. If you use them too frequently, you might risk over-exfoliating the feet, Zeichner warns. "Getting rid of the calluses and rough skin will leave your feet at risk for discomfort from the everyday activities that the calluses actually protect you from."