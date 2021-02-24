Thousands of Reviewers Say These $18 Facial Pads Are Amazing for Brightening and Softening Skin

Even those with the most simplistic skincare routine will appreciate these pads. You use one per day, just wipe and swipe all over your face, and throw it away. Each pad, which is ideal for normal, dry, and combination skin, is formulated with lactic and glycolic acids to gently exfoliate your face and reveal a brighter, smoother complexion. Plus, First Aid Beauty is known for being gentle on sensitive skin (something I can attest to), so the pads won't irritate your face. A pack of 28 wipes costs just $18, so you can try the product out for about a month to see if you like them without a big investment. When you're ready to purchase more, the package of 60 retails for just $36.