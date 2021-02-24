Thousands of Reviewers Say These $18 Facial Pads Are Amazing for Brightening and Softening Skin

When you think of facial aging, fine lines and wrinkles are likely two of the most common signs that come to mind. But there are more subtle signs we're getting older. Dull skin is one of the tell-tale signs we've celebrated a fair share of birthdays; our bodies slow down the sloughing of dead cells, which can prevent fresh skin from appearing. Mature skin also has a slower rate of collagen production, which gives our faces a plump, glowy look. Both of these factors can make our complexion dry, another signal of aging skin. Luckily, you don't have to go under the knife to address those issues. You can use effective skincare products instead, like the First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads you can find for just $18 at Sephora.
Buy It: First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads (from $18, Sephora)
Even those with the most simplistic skincare routine will appreciate these pads. You use one per day, just wipe and swipe all over your face, and throw it away. Each pad, which is ideal for normal, dry, and combination skin, is formulated with lactic and glycolic acids to gently exfoliate your face and reveal a brighter, smoother complexion. Plus, First Aid Beauty is known for being gentle on sensitive skin (something I can attest to), so the pads won't irritate your face. A pack of 28 wipes costs just $18, so you can try the product out for about a month to see if you like them without a big investment. When you're ready to purchase more, the package of 60 retails for just $36.
Buyers love the Facial Radiance Pads, which have a nearly perfect rating from more than 2,400 reviews, for getting rid of dead skin without over-drying. One five-star reviewer calls the product a "game-changer" in their skincare routine. "I've struggled with feeling like my skin was always very dull, and since using this product, I have noticed a significant difference in the brightness of my skin," they note. "[A] 10/10 for me." Another buyer likes that they're gentle enough to use every day and don't strip their skin. "After a week of using them, my skin was softer and was visibly brighter."
As thousands of reviewers note, these pads are excellent for exfoliating (without irritating) to help give your skin a more youthful look. Plus, if you're not ready to commit to the full-size package, you can get the smaller version shipped right to your home.