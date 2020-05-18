8 of the Best Sunscreens for Every Type of Person

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in America and among the most preventable. “Want to minimize your skin cancer risk? Wear sunscreen,” says Neal Schultz, MD, a New York City dermatologist. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 30% of women regularly use sunscreen when outside for more than an hour. "Even incidental exposure—5 minutes here, 10 there—cumulates," Schultz explains. "Ten minutes a day is more than an hour by week’s end." If you haven't added an SPF to your daily skincare routine, it's never too late to start. Here are eight options to try.