How to Choose the Right Facial Toner for Your Skin Type

I ran out of cotton balls about a month ago, but my toner game is still going strong. That's because the new generation of toners are more about what they give rather than what they strip away. "No longer strictly astringents, toners deliver active ingredients that can maximize your routine," says Miami-based dermatologist Alicia Barba, M.D. I pat mine on with my fingertips and alternate between formulas to get light hydration, brightening, or exfoliation. This step also primes skin for moisturizer, which is more potent when applied to damp skin. Here are five options (at affordable prices) for every skin concern.