These Face Rollers Have Completely Transformed My Evening Routine

This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.

My evening skincare routine has evolved from a jam-packed 3-4 minutes before I collapse into bed to a leisurely six-step skincare extravaganza I do while I binge-watch a show. Since 2020 involves few social obligations, I suddenly have more time on my hands to devote to skincare. I’ll do a series of masks in conjunction with my evening face roller or gua sha (pronounced gwa-shah) treatment. Gua sha is a technique used in traditional Chinese medicine that involves a rounded tool being scraped against the skin. I’m partial to using this Knesko Black Obsidian Gemstone Roller ($80, Knesko) over a good, hydrating sheet mask at least once a week.

“Face rollers and gua sha both come from Traditional Chinese Medicine and Chinese culture from thousands of years ago,” acupuncturist Elizabeth Trattner, A.P. says. “Although both have become mainstream, it is important to acknowledge their roots,” she adds. Face rollers are usually made from jade, rose quartz, or another crystal (I’m partial to black obsidian). Shaped like mini paint rollers, they are designed to gently massage the face and stimulate the lymphatic system to eliminate toxins, decrease puffiness, and stimulate blood flow. Gua sha involves a flat, rounded tool you use for a similar facial treatment. Gua sha is also made of a stone-like jade or rose quartz and is scraped over the skin in upward strokes to promote tissue drainage.

Alena Terrell, aesthetics and content coordinator for the vegan beauty brand OSEA, says to hold the tool flat against your skin. “You don't have to apply a ton of pressure—because the lymph is superficial it moves really easily as you flush it out,” Terrell says.