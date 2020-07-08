5 Hybrid Face Primers That Sub As Skincare

Primers are used to prep for (and preserve) your makeup. These hybrids also address skincare needs, so you’ll want to wear them on makeup-free days too.
This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.
I used to think of primer as only a smooth (and slightly grippy base layer) to use before applying foundation. Since I'm more of a makeup minimalist, it always felt like more of a special occasion product to save for a full face of makeup. If I had a big meeting, an event, or date night, I'd often start with a layer of primer to give my base makeup more staying power.
Traditionally, the purpose of primer is to maximize the performance of makeup, keeping it from settling into lines or pores and slowing skin's natural oils from breaking down makeup. "Most primers contain some sort of polymer and silicone that acts like a second skin to allow makeup to adhere to it better. They also fill in lines and creases to create a smoother, more even appearance," says NYC dermatologist Dendy Engelman.
But I don't have to save primer just for glam days. It can sub as makeup, which I recently learned after trying a tinted primer. I only needed a dab of concealer to get the same flawless finish that I'd typically get with foundation. "If the primer has a tint, it will start to neutralize any redness or discoloration of the skin. That is when someone may need less foundation to get the color they desire," says Engelman.
In some cases, primers can multi-task certain skincare steps, so you might find yourself using them regularly in your routine. Now I often reach for a primer to brighten my skin tone, spot-treat my T-zone, or protect my skin from the sun—with or without makeup. Check out a few of my favorite skin-perfecting primers.
I dab this mattifying fluid on my nose and chin. The rice protein in the formula helps absorb oil without overdrying my skin.
Buy It: Neutrogena Shine Control Matte Primer & Serum, ($15, Target)
Glycerin and hyaluronic acid add mega moisture to this fragrance-free formula that is good for sensitive skin.
Buy It: Almay Skin Perfecting Comfort Care Primer, ($13, Ulta)
This moisturizing (and oh-so-luxe) primer has superfine shimmer for a dewy sheen. I like to use it on my cheeks as a subtle highlighter.
Buy It: Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, ($42, Sephora)
Packed with antioxidants, including skin-brightening vitamin C, this one smells like a freshly peeled orange.
Buy It: Smashbox Photo Finish Vitamin Glow Primer, ($40, Macy's)
If you're using a primer as your daily sunscreen, make sure it's SPF 30 or higher, Engelman says. This priming sunscreen is a hydrating formula that has a slew of skin-protecting ingredients. A pearlescent finish gives skin a glowing, highlighted look.
Buy It: Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40, ($36, Sephora)
