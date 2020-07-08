5 Hybrid Face Primers That Sub As Skincare

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Primers are used to prep for (and preserve) your makeup. These hybrids also address skincare needs, so you’ll want to wear them on makeup-free days too.

I used to think of primer as only a smooth (and slightly grippy base layer) to use before applying foundation. Since I'm more of a makeup minimalist, it always felt like more of a special occasion product to save for a full face of makeup. If I had a big meeting, an event, or date night, I'd often start with a layer of primer to give my base makeup more staying power.

Traditionally, the purpose of primer is to maximize the performance of makeup, keeping it from settling into lines or pores and slowing skin's natural oils from breaking down makeup. "Most primers contain some sort of polymer and silicone that acts like a second skin to allow makeup to adhere to it better. They also fill in lines and creases to create a smoother, more even appearance," says NYC dermatologist Dendy Engelman.

But I don't have to save primer just for glam days. It can sub as makeup, which I recently learned after trying a tinted primer. I only needed a dab of concealer to get the same flawless finish that I'd typically get with foundation. "If the primer has a tint, it will start to neutralize any redness or discoloration of the skin. That is when someone may need less foundation to get the color they desire," says Engelman.