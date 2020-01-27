6 Ways to Make Oils a Part of Your Skincare Routine

One of the more popular formats out there are cleansing oils. Despite the fact that "cleansing oil" may sound like an oxymoron, they really do work. How? Oil attracts oil, so the oils in the cleanser attract and breakdown not only excess oil from your skin but also the oils in makeup and sunscreen. (This makes them a great pick for removing a full face of makeup.) They’re also ideal for people with sensitive or dry skin: “Oil cleansers typically don’t contain surfactants, which can be harsh and overstrip the skin of its natural oils,” explains New York City dermatologist Marnie Nussbaum, M.D. She suggests looking for oil cleansers with calming oils such as chamomile, rosemary, and camellia seed.

Buy It: DHC Deep Cleansing Oil ($26.50, Amazon). A cult classic, one of these is sold every 10 seconds worldwide. Credit a blend of organic olive oil, which not only removes even waterproof makeup but also softens skin, and rosemary leaf oil.