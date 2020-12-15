5 Face Mists To Keep Your Skin Hydrated All Winter Long

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.

Now that it’s officially winter, we can count on more cold days in the coming weeks. That means dry skin—especially on your face—is sure to follow. I have combination skin, which means that I get oily in the summer and dry in the winter. This year, I wanted to find a quick solution to my (temporarily) flaky skin without making any big changes to my existing skincare routine. The answer: face mists.

Face mists are basically spray forms of skincare products like serums and creams that can be quickly and easily applied without having to rub it in or rinse it off, according to Dr. Ife Rodney, lead dermatologist at Eternal Dermatology in Columbia, Maryland. Face mists deliver vitamins and antioxidants to your skin as well as soothe inflammation. “While the main goal is to hydrate and lock moisture into the surface of your skin, the added benefits depend on the specific mist you choose.”

So where do they fit into your normal skincare routine? Dr. Rodney says to use them in addition to your current favorite products, not as a replacement of anything you would typically use. “After exfoliating and applying a serum, toner, and moisturizing in the morning, it’s totally fine to apply some spritzes of your favorite mist,” Dr. Rodney says. “Some people do replace their toner with face mists, which is helpful in restoring the skin’s firmness and PH balance. But for specific concerns like acne-prone skin, it’s best to leave the heavy lifting to the creams and serums in your regimen.”

In addition to using them after your morning skincare routine, you can also use them throughout the day when you feel your skin drying out or want a quick refresh. Face mists are perfect for an instant skin pick-me-up because they won’t disturb your makeup (in fact, they can even be used to set your makeup).