A Specially Formulated Face Mask Is the One Step Your Skincare Routine Is Missing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.

Image zoom RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images

What Is the Purpose of Face Masks?

Face masks are designed to give your skin an intense amount of product. "They are well-loved by multi-taskers and those who love efficiency because they deliver ingredients in a heavy, concentrated dose to add a quick boost to the skin," explains Sydney Givens, PA-C and founder of Skincare by Sydney. (However, she notes that though sheet masks are convenient, they're not as effective as other options.) She says face masks are best for addressing a specific issue (for example, if you have dry skin, you'll want a surge of moisture) and, depending on the mask, can be applied anywhere from a couple of times per week to every day. Givens loves the fact that there are a variety of masks for different skin types, plus, "The best thing about masks is that you really can't mess it up!"

How Do I Incorporate Face Masks Into My Skincare Routine?

The first thing Givens tells anyone when it comes to face masks is to listen to your skin. "I really try to drive this point home to all of my patients," she says. "Even if you would consider yourself to have oily or breakout-prone skin, sometimes adding in new products for anti-aging or breakouts to your routine can cause dryness. Always listen to what your skin is telling you," she adds.