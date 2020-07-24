Double-Cleansing Is the Secret Step to Clear, Healthy Skin—Here's What It Is

Whether your skincare routine is two steps or 20, most people do at least one thing when they wake up in the morning and before they go to bed at night: wash the face. However, even if you want the easiest, most simplistic regimen, solely cleansing your skin once isn't going to cut it. (Sorry, but it's true.) Dermatologists, aestheticians, and makeup artists all swear by a simple method that everyone should be doing, and that would be double-cleansing. Even if you've never heard of it, the two-step process is a fuss-free technique that can make your complexion more clear and more youthful-looking than ever before. Here's everything you need to know.

What Is Double-Cleansing?

Double-cleansing is pretty self-explanatory. It's the process of washing your face two times to ensure your face is thoroughly cleansed. "Double cleansing is used to first lift dirt, oils, and impurities from the skin, and then wash them away," says Jaimie Glick, M.D., a dermatologist at Marmur Medical in New York City. "It allows your skin to be truly clean, especially when wearing makeup." She adds that it's also beneficial for the application of makeup or skincare items. "Products can better penetrate through clean skin," she explains.

What's the Correct Way to Double-Cleanse?

There's actually no right or wrong way to double-cleanse. As long as your washing your face twice, especially in the evening, you're doing it right. "Most often, I use a micellar water as my first step in cleansing," Glick says. "Micelles are tiny molecules that allow better absorption of water-insoluble particles like dirt, oil, and makeup." An affordable highly-rated is Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water ($5, Ulta). "Then, I will use a gentle cleanser to wash any additional residue away," she adds. Try Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser ($14, Ulta).