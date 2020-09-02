Make Your Own At-Home Natural Face Mask to Improve Your Skin
Transform your bathroom into an at-home spa with these ingredients that give you a clean, moisturized, and glowing complexion.
Project Joy is a weekly column about the projects we’re doing at home that bring us a little piece of happiness.
A day at the spa is one of the best ways to relax and treat yourself. However, due to a pandemic, it's not the best idea right now, plus, just one treatment can be pretty pricey. However, you can give yourself a luxurious experience at home without spending much money (or any) with a DIY face mask. This one only requires a few ingredients, and you might already have them at home. First, you'll need some whole-milk Greek yogurt. You'll also want to have manuka honey on hand—and yes, it needs to be manuka, says aesthetician Jeannel Asterita, founder of Just Ageless in New York City. "It's anti-microbial, anti-viral, anti-fungal, so wonderful for really all skin types," she explains. "And especially if you break out at all or anything like that because it'll kill all that bacteria. [And] the combination of the two are both super, super moisturizing," she adds.
Then, customize your mask how you'd like. Asterita likes tea tree oil if you're prone to breakouts, or rose essential oil for those with dry skin. To make it a real spa experience, Asterita recommends applying it in your tub with your favorite bath salts and some relaxing candles.
How to Make a Spa-Like Natural Face Mask
Supplies Needed
- 1 tablespoon whole-milk Greek yogurt
- 1 teaspoon manuka honey
- A couple of drops of tea tree oil or rose essential oil
Step-by-Step Directions
- Combine all of your ingredients in a small bowl or dish.
- Gently smooth the mixture over your face and neck, and relax for 20 minutes.
- Then, wipe it off with a muslin washcloth ($12, Etsy), which is gentler on the skin than terry cloth. This removes dead cells that the acids in the yogurt and the sugar in the honey have loosened.
