Make Your Own At-Home Natural Face Mask to Improve Your Skin

A day at the spa is one of the best ways to relax and treat yourself. However, due to a pandemic, it's not the best idea right now, plus, just one treatment can be pretty pricey. However, you can give yourself a luxurious experience at home without spending much money (or any) with a DIY face mask. This one only requires a few ingredients, and you might already have them at home. First, you'll need some whole-milk Greek yogurt. You'll also want to have manuka honey on hand—and yes, it needs to be manuka, says aesthetician Jeannel Asterita, founder of Just Ageless in New York City. "It's anti-microbial, anti-viral, anti-fungal, so wonderful for really all skin types," she explains. "And especially if you break out at all or anything like that because it'll kill all that bacteria. [And] the combination of the two are both super, super moisturizing," she adds.