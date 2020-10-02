Dermaplaning Is the Easy Treatment That Gives You Smoother, More Youthful Skin Instantly

There's no magic potion that gives us smooth, flawless skin, but there are steps you can take to keep your complexion looking its best as you get older. An effective skincare routine that you're consistent with is important, as is applying sunscreen every day. Products can certainly work well, but sometimes, we need the help of professionals. You can get many services done by a dermatologist or an aesthetician to improve your appearance, but one that's relatively affordable and painless is dermaplaning. It's an excellent treatment for a variety of skincare concerns, it's easy to get done, and you'll see results fast. Here's what you need to know about it.

What Is Dermaplaning?

"Dermaplaning is the gentle exfoliation of the top layer of skin and fine hairs with a surgical-grade scalpel," says Milton R. Moore, M.D., a dermatologist at Sonterra Dermatology in San Antonio. "Dermaplaning can also be used in conjunction with chemical peels to help thin the top layer of the skin and to aid the products’ depth of penetration if one has issues with blemishes and pigmentation." Depending on your insurance and the provider, one dermaplaning session costs around $100 to $200.

The process is pretty easy; all you have to do is sit back and relax. "During a dermaplaning treatment, a licensed professional uses a scalpel to scrape across the surface of the skin," says celebrity esthetician Sarah Akram, who owns her own skincare boutique in Washington, D.C. (She's worked with Sienna Miller, Billy Porter, and Angela Bassett, among others). "After, clients will find their face to be incredibly smooth."

Who Should Get Dermaplaning?

One of the best parts about the treatment is that it's safe for many skin types. "Individuals seeking quick non-invasive, physical exfoliation, and facial hair removal would be good candidates for dermaplaning," Moore explains. However, those "with chronic hormonal acne, skin lesions, or skin cancers such as melanoma should not seek out [the service]." Another big bonus is that it helps with cosmetic applications, Akram says. By getting rid of the peach fuzz on your face, your foundation, your concealer, and other products will look perfect. Moore notes that the side effects of dermaplaning can include ingrown hairs, razor rash, and sometimes nicks and cuts. "However, overall, the risk of these side effects is very low," he adds.