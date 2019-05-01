13 Coconut Beauty Products For When You Don't Want to Slather Yourself with Oil
Kopari Coconut Body Glow
Fake a day in the sunshine with this ingenious product that combines the hydrating properties of coconut oil with pearlescent minerals to make skin look glowy and healthy from your shoulders to your shins.
ACURE Brightening Coconut Cleansing Towelettes
Perfect for your gym bag, these all-natural, biodegradable wipes can remove makeup, sweat, dirt, and impurities, all while making you smell fresh thanks to the natural coconut scent.
Buy It: ACURE Brightening Coconut Cleansing Towelettes, $6.99 for 30, ACURE
Alaffia Coconut Face Cleasner
Using certified fair trade coconut, this cleanser has a gentle foaming lather that can remove makeup. There's also a feel-good element to buying: a portion of each purchase goes toward supporting West African communities.
Physician’s Formula Argan Wear with Coconut Water Primer
Consider this a magic potion: Shake it to activate the combo of coconut water and argan oil that together moisturizes, tones, and primes skin for makeup all in one. You also can give yourself a mist if skin is looking dull in the afternoon—it's like the 3 p.m. trip to the vending machine for your complexion!
Buy It: Physician’s Formula Argan Wear with Coconut Water Primer, $6.49, Walmart
Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo and Conditioner
We love this shampoo and conditioner for its shine-enhancing properties that soften hair without weighing it down. It's also gender-neutral and suitable for all hair types.
Buy It: Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo and Conditioner, $20 (each), Nordstrom
Aveeno Skin Relief Gentle Scent Body Wash in Nourishing Coconut
Some drugstore beauty products are always on our to-buy list, including this one. Designed for sensitive skin, this body wash is an allergy-tested formula that also contains oatmeal to soothe dry, itchy skin.
Buy It: Aveeno Skin Relief Gentle Scent Body Wash in Nourishing Coconut, $5.49, Amazon
Herbivore Coconut Milk Bath Soak
Need an excuse to melt the stress away? Sit back and relax in a bath infused with hydrating coconut milk—it also has a hint of natural vanilla.
Tarte The Lip Sculptor Double-Ended Lipstick & Gloss
The addition of moisturizing coconut oil in this lipstick-lip gloss duo means that you'll be able to rock a bold lip all night long without any flakes. Plus, it comes in eight gorgeous shades.
Buy It: Tarte The Lip Sculptor Double-Ended Lipstick & Gloss, $24, Tarte
Suave Professionals Coconut Infusion Shampoo and Conditioner
Beach vacation? Fun! Your hair after a weeks' worth of exposure to ocean water, chlorine, or the sun? Not so fun. If your mane is struggling to bounce back, just three washes with this coconut oil-infused shampoo and conditioner can help repair the damage.
Buy It: Suave Professionals Coconut Infusion Shampoo and Conditioner, $2.94 (each), Target
Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant/Deodorant in Caring Coconut
Even if you aren't going anywhere exotic, a deodorant that can stand up to summer heat is a must. The nourishing antiperspirant has the warming scent of coconut mixed with jasmine to make you feel like you’re on an island getaway.
Buy It: Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant/Deodorant in Caring Coconut, $4.88, Walmart
Palmer’s Coconut Oil Body Cream
If you’re one to battle dry skin even as the temperature skyrockets (thanks, air-conditioned office), turn to this decadent mix of raw coconut oil, Tahitian monoi, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E to hydrate dry skin for up to 24 hours.
Nunzio Saviano Salon Anti-Frizz Sheets
Hairstylist Nunzio Saviano dreamt up these on-the-go sheets as a way to offer light hold, eliminate frizz, and add moisture and shine to hair all in one pass. They also won't take up much space in your suitcase.
Yes to Coconut Polishing Body Scrub
Rough skin on heels and elbows, be gone. This scrub uses nearly all parts of the coconut (even the husk!) to not just exfoliate skin but nourish it, too.