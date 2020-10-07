The 8 Best Body Exfoliators for Your Smoothest, Most Youthful-Looking Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.

If you're someone who wants to erase the signs of aging, you're probably doing a few things to improve your complexion. (Most of us focus on our face when it comes to anti-aging.) The best plan is to stick to a daily skincare routine and when it's safe to do so, schedule the occasional appointments with a licensed professional for treatments. Although the area above the neck is important, you need to give the rest of your body attention, too. And there might be a part of your regiment that you're skipping that helps keep your skin smooth, which helps make it look younger. (By the way, it's super easy and can be inexpensive, too.) That missing step is exfoliation. And if you haven't been exfoliating regularly, you definitely should be. (Don't worry, I am a recent convert, too.)

Everything You Need to Know About Body Exfoliators

"Body exfoliation is the process of removing dead skin cells from your body to unblock pores, stimulate circulation, and reveal smoother healthier skin," says Michelle Henry, M.D, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. "Regular exfoliation smoothes any rough areas of your skin, fights body acne, and evens skin tone." All you have to do is rub an exfoliant over your body and rinse it off. But you shouldn't be scrubbing every time you take a shower; Henry says that exfoliating once per week is "ideal." Oh, and don't forget a body lotion, such as CeraVe Moisturizing Cream ($19, Ulta) for aftercare. "Always moisturize after exfoliating, to hydrate and heal the skin," Henry says.