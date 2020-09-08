Here’s Why You Need This Brightening Ingredient In Your Skin Care Routine, Stat

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.

Ever since I was a teenager, I’ve dealt with hyperpigmentation. My pre-teen breakouts left me with more unwanted dots and marks on my complexion than I’d desired. In case you don’t know, hyperpigmentation is just a big scientific word for dark spots on the skin. It’s one of those unfortunate truths about brown skin. We’re more susceptible to scarring from breakouts and blemishes. According to Houston-based dermatologist Suneel Chilukuri, MD, the reason why darker skin scars easier than Caucasian skin is due to the melanin that already exists in our skin. When melanocytes, the name for melanin-forming cells, are activated there is increased production of darker eumelanin, he says. “All patients will scar, but with the darker pigmentation of the skin, some scars are more perceptible.”

So, when I caught wind about vitamin C, the ultimate skin brightener, I was hooked at hello. “Vitamin C is a multi-tasking antioxidant that delivers both protective and restorative properties to the skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Deanne Robinson, MD, FAAD. “It helps your skin to repair and recover by smoothing out fine lines, evening out areas of hyperpigmentation, and even encouraging collagen synthesis.” That’s why I perked up when I heard about this powerful ingredient and incorporated it into my daily skincare routine. And trust me, with consistent use, the results are visible.

We often correlate vitamin C with a remedy for colds, which is true when taken orally, but when this brightening vitamin is applied topically, it does wonders on a dull complexion with benefits that go beyond lightening dark marks. Vitamin C smooths the surface of the skin which helps boost the natural radiance of your complexion and protects the skin from free radicals. Most experts I’ve talked to recommend applying vitamin C in a serum or cream in the daytime before applying your daily SPF product (a definite must!) and saving your retinol or more powerful formulas for when you snooze. And the best part is, it’s generally safe for all skin types, even sensitive skin.