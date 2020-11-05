The 8 Best Tinted Moisturizers to Keep Your Dull Winter Complexion Glowing

Full-coverage foundation has its time and place, but when you're staying home most of the time and wearing a face mask when you do go out, you might not want a face full of makeup. A good tinted moisturizer is our go-to solution to hydrate skin (especially during the cold, dry winter months) and deliver subtle color for a flawless complexion. These products address a variety of concerns, including dry and oily skin. They also help fight the signs of aging and are formulated with SPF to help protect you from the sun. Just use one of these tinted moisturizers, plus a swipe of mascara, and you'll have a naturally beautiful look.