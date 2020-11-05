The 8 Best Tinted Moisturizers to Keep Your Dull Winter Complexion Glowing
Put your best (barely-there) face forward with these top-rated picks.
Full-coverage foundation has its time and place, but when you're staying home most of the time and wearing a face mask when you do go out, you might not want a face full of makeup. A good tinted moisturizer is our go-to solution to hydrate skin (especially during the cold, dry winter months) and deliver subtle color for a flawless complexion. These products address a variety of concerns, including dry and oily skin. They also help fight the signs of aging and are formulated with SPF to help protect you from the sun. Just use one of these tinted moisturizers, plus a swipe of mascara, and you'll have a naturally beautiful look.
Fight the signs of aging with this moisturizer that diminishes the look of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It has SPF 30 to protect from the sun and botanicals to hydrate. The oil-free formula, which comes in 12 shades, leaves a glowy finish.
Anyone with dry skin needs a surge of moisture—and this product does just that. The SPF 30 formula contains squalane and electrolytes to keep complexion hydrated all day long. The moisturizer comes in 20 shades and is free of parabens, gluten, and synthetic fragrances, so it's safe for sensitive skin.
Keep breakouts at bay with this top-rated moisturizer. The oil-free product leaves a demi-matte finish, which is right in between full-on matte and dewy. (Basically, the Goldilocks of finishes.) It's made with SPF 20 and is super lightweight. One 5-star reviewer who's been using the product for years writes, "This is the best tinted moisturizer out there." Laura Mercier also sells a popular option with a dewy finish for $47.
This budget buy gives a gorgeous fresh face finish. The oil-free moisturizer contains hyaluronic acid and coconut water to hydrate skin. It comes in six shades with three undertone options so you can find the perfect color for your face.
You don't have to spend a ton on your products. You can find affordable options that yield great results. This highly rated option from Neutrogena smoothes texture and tone. It has SPF 20 and comes in four shades. One 5-star reviewer writes, "The amount of coverage it gives me is perfect—enough to even my tone but still feels natural and breathable."
Whether you have sensitive skin or just like clean beauty products, this Burt's Bees moisturizer is an excellent choice. (It's also super affordable.) It's made with natural antioxidants and vitamins to nourish the skin. It comes in six colors that leave a non-greasy finish.
All of these tinted moisturizers feature ingredients that benefit your skin, but this highly-rated one, in particular, is packed with beneficial stuff. ILIA calls it a "first-of-its-kind formula" as it combines skincare, makeup, and SPF (40) all in one. It contains hyaluronic acids, squalane, and niacinamide to even skin tone and diminishes the look of wrinkles. The ultra-hydrating product leaves a dewy finish and comes in 18 shades.
Protecting yourself from the sun is one of the best things you can do to keep your skin looking young and, of course, prevent skin cancer later. This SPF 50 cream offers a fuller finish and comes in 12 shades. It contains peptides to erase the look of wrinkles and niacin to smooth skin and help diminish the appearance of blemishes and hyperpigmentation.
