The Best Skin-Care Products of 2019
Upgrade your skin-care routine and start glowing today with a little help from these trusty finds, mostly from your local drugstore.
We really wish we had the inside scoop on a magic pill that would erase the signs of aging. Imagine a life without forehead wrinkles or crow’s feet! Sadly, we don’t. However, we did have access to all the top cleansers, creams, serums, and other products that launched during the past year. We spent months working hard exfoliating and hydrating our faces and lips (tough job, we know) to whittle down the obscene number of choices you face when shopping for skin-care products. Plus, we know you appreciate any time we can help you save time and money. We are happy to report that you don’t need to spend a fortune on skin-care products to get the results you crave. These winners all work hard to renew your skin (some even while your on-the-go) and leave you feeling gorgeous.
Wrinkle-Fighting Night Cream
Retinol might be the gold standard for fighting wrinkles and keeping skin looking young, but it can also be drying. That’s why we love this night cream. It’s infused with vitamin B3 to hydrate and condition your skin so the retinol can work its magic without irritation.
Buy It: Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer, $28.99, Olay
Exfoliating Face Powder
We love this unique exfoliator from Mary Kay’s new natural skin-care line, which is free of parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances and dyes. Sprinkle a little bit into your palm, add water, and it transforms into a gentle scrub. Use it two or three times a week to brighten dull skin.
Buy It: Mary Kay Naturally Exfoliating Powder, $34, Mary Kay
Portable Facial Wipes
These portable face wipes aren’t only convenient, they’re practical too. The individual wrapping means you always have a fresh cloth to remove stubborn mascara or freshen skin at home or on the go.
Buy It: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelette Singles, $7.49 for 20, Neutrogena
Soothing Lip Balm
Kiss chapped lips (and bad vibes) goodbye. In addition to sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, these four balms have essential oils that evoke a mood—happy (orange + lemon), relax (lavender + chamomile), energy (grapefruit + lime), or peace (rosemary + peppermint).
Buy It: ChapStick Total Hydration Essential Oils, $3.99, Target
Moisturizing Balm
Infused with manuka honey extract, this rich, nonsticky balm leaves your skin soft and silky for hours. Our testers loved its purse-friendly size and versatile head-to-toe hydration. Did we mention its delicious scent?
Buy It: L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Hydra Nutrition All Over Balm, $19.99, L’Oréal Paris
Deep-Cleansing Mask
The creamy texture feels luxe and makes skin tingle (in a good way) while cleansing pores to leave your face refreshed. Our tester also liked that this mask doesn’t harden so is easy to rinse off.
Buy It: Bioré Blue Agave & Baking Soda Whipped Nourishing Detox Mask, $6.35, Walmart
