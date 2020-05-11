I've Tried Countless Self-Tanning Lotions, and These 5 Offer The Most Natural Looking Summer Glow
You don't have to spend a lot of money for a streak-free, sun-kissed look. One of my favorite self tanners is only $11.
In my younger, much more naive days, I'd spend my summers covering myself in baby oil, foregoing sunscreen, and soaking up as much sun as I possibly could. During the midwest winters, when the temperature was well below freezing and snow usually covered the ground, I'd head to the nearest tanning salon to get bronzed. This routine lasted during high school and part of college until I realized how much damage I was doing to my skin.
Both the sun and tanning beds emit ultraviolet radiation (with the sun, it's the UVA and UVB rays) that penetrate your skin and can cause sunburns and even skin cancer. The Skin Cancer Foundation notes that one in five Americans will develop some type of skin cancer by the time they're 70. For tanning bed users, including myself, the statistics are even grimmer. There's a 75% increased risk of developing life-threatening melanoma before the age of 35 from just one session in the tanning bed, according to the foundation. Plus, the more exposure you have to ultraviolet rays, the more likely you're going to see signs of aging, such as dark spots and wrinkles.
Now that I'm a little older and wiser, I do everything I can to protect the largest organ on my body. I slather myself with SPF every day, and I definitely don't go anywhere near a tanning salon. However, I still love a natural-looking sun-kissed glow. A few years back, when I swore off beds for good, I also discovered a damage-free way to get the color I wanted because of self-tanning products. Instead of using harmful ultraviolet radiation, these tanners work thanks to the FDA-approved additive dihydroxyacetone (DHA) that reacts with amino acids to color the top layer of your skin without damaging it. And now, after years of trying different formulas at a variety of price points, I'm here to show you a few of the best options for you to try at home. (And if you're new to self-tanning, don't worry. We've already covered how to correctly apply self-tanner.)
The Overall Winner
I've been using St. Tropez for years and can say it's one of the best self-tanning lines out there. (And I'm not the only one who thinks so. It has a 4.3 out of five-star rating from more than 420 buyers at Sephora.) It goes on evenly, dries quickly, and takes just four hours to work. All you need to do is apply a layer all over your body with an applicator mitt, (which you can buy for $7.50 at Sephora), go to bed, and you'll wake up with a just-left-the-beach shade. And no, it doesn't stain your sheets unless you sweat while you sleep. St. Tropez has a variety of other products, including the dark tanning mousse for $44, and the extra dark mousse for $45.
The Best for Beginners
If you're just starting on your self-tanning journey, try Jergens' lotion. It works gradually, so it's easy to control how tan you'd like to get. (Plus, it's a great affordable option that has a 4.2 out of five-star rating from nearly 1,000 buyers.) After using daily for a week, you'll notice a natural glow. It's made with vitamin E and antioxidants to moisturize, and collagen and elastin to give your skin a firmer look.
Buy It: Jergens Natural Glow Daily Firming Moisturizer, $10.99, Ulta
The Best for Faces
The Tan-Luxe drops are perfect if you just want some color on your face. Simply mix a few drops (the more drops, the darker the tan) with your serum, moisturizer, or face oil before you go to bed. When you wake up, you'll have a glowing complexion. It's free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, so it's safe for sensitive skin. Pro tip: After you've applied the drops, make sure to wash your hands thoroughly because it will leave them quite dark if you forget.
Buy It: Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $49, Sephora
The One That's Mess-Free, Gauranteed
Any product that has coloring in it has the potential to get on clothes or sheets when it's still wet. To avoid a mess, opt for a clear option, such as Isle of Paradise's self-tanning mousse. More than 100 reviewers swear by it, including one who wrote, "I have used self-tanners for years, and I have not found a product that even stands a chance next to this one." It has a water-based formula with coconut oil, chia seed oil, and avocado oil to hydrate skin. It comes in three shades: light, medium, and dark, all for $29. (Oh, and don't forget the applicator mitt, which you can buy for $6.50.)
Buy It: Isle of Paradise Glow Clear Color Correcting Self-Tanning Mousse, $29, Sephora
The Fancy-Feeling Option
Jose Maran's luxurious-feeling oil gives your skin a beautiful bronze. It takes about four-to-eight hours to see color, so it's best to apply the oil before you go to bed. The self-tanner contains argan oil, coconut water, and aloe to give your skin plenty of moisture. It comes in two delicious scents: vanilla apricot or juicy mango.
Buy It: Josie Argan Argan Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Oil, $29, Sephora
