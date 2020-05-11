Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You don't have to spend a lot of money for a streak-free, sun-kissed look. One of my favorite self tanners is only $11.

In my younger, much more naive days, I'd spend my summers covering myself in baby oil, foregoing sunscreen, and soaking up as much sun as I possibly could. During the midwest winters, when the temperature was well below freezing and snow usually covered the ground, I'd head to the nearest tanning salon to get bronzed. This routine lasted during high school and part of college until I realized how much damage I was doing to my skin.

Both the sun and tanning beds emit ultraviolet radiation (with the sun, it's the UVA and UVB rays) that penetrate your skin and can cause sunburns and even skin cancer. The Skin Cancer Foundation notes that one in five Americans will develop some type of skin cancer by the time they're 70. For tanning bed users, including myself, the statistics are even grimmer. There's a 75% increased risk of developing life-threatening melanoma before the age of 35 from just one session in the tanning bed, according to the foundation. Plus, the more exposure you have to ultraviolet rays, the more likely you're going to see signs of aging, such as dark spots and wrinkles.

Now that I'm a little older and wiser, I do everything I can to protect the largest organ on my body. I slather myself with SPF every day, and I definitely don't go anywhere near a tanning salon. However, I still love a natural-looking sun-kissed glow. A few years back, when I swore off beds for good, I also discovered a damage-free way to get the color I wanted because of self-tanning products. Instead of using harmful ultraviolet radiation, these tanners work thanks to the FDA-approved additive dihydroxyacetone (DHA) that reacts with amino acids to color the top layer of your skin without damaging it. And now, after years of trying different formulas at a variety of price points, I'm here to show you a few of the best options for you to try at home. (And if you're new to self-tanning, don't worry. We've already covered how to correctly apply self-tanner.)