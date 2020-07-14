The Best Acne Spot Treatments That Get Rid of Pimples Fast

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.

As a teenager, I struggled with severe acne. I had frequent appointments with dermatologists and tried every combination of oral antibiotics and prescribed topical creams out there. Luckily, I grew out of it once I entered my 20s. Now I have a good skincare routine that keeps my skin clear, except for a few problem pimples that pop up along my T-zone about every three-four weeks.

I asked Dendy Engelman, M.D., a New York City dermatologist, how to treat those occasional breakouts. She recommends spot treatments with acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide for those acute flare-ups, which get to work quickly, targeting the problem area and shrinking existing pimples fast. "Salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide can work within six to 12 hours on acne lesions," Engelman says. Sulfur is a gentler, short-term spot treatment option.

She recommends applying a spot treatment to new pimples for a few days just until the skin texture has returned to normal. "If you have some pimples that are really red and inflamed and some that look more cystic, you can certainly use different active ingredients in order to target specifically what you are seeing," Engelman says. When using more than one spot treatment, you should use one at night and then a different one the next morning so you don't overwhelm your skin with too many active ingredients all at once. When using more than one product, always be sure to stick to the recommended dose to prevent patches of irritated, flaky skin. Engelman says that the overapplication of active ingredients can actually cause the area to be more inflamed. "There is such a thing as too much, and when it comes to treating acne, less is more."

Here's a bit more on how each treatment works, along with a few of my favorite spot treatments, most of which you can grab at the drugstore.

Salicylic Acid

If you have red, inflamed bumps or clogged pores, you should be reaching for spot treatments formulated with salicylic acid. "Spot treatments containing salicylic acid, a beta hydroxyl acid, work at dissolving away dead skin cells on the skin surface thereby unclogging pores," Engelman says. "Salicylic acid is also anti-inflammatory, so it has calming properties on the skin in the right concentration." But be sure to follow the recommended usage and read all product labels before applying. "If used too often, Salicylic Acid can actually increase inflammation of the affected area by over-drying the pimple," Engelman says.

Image zoom Courtesy of Target Find it in a gel: Clean & Clear's 2% Salicylic acid spot treatment unclogs pores and exfoliates, reducing pimple size, redness, and swelling overnight while being gentle and mild on the skin. The lightweight, clear gel also contains witch hazel that further reduces inflammation. I usually apply it in the morning before my daily moisturizer and SPF so my pimples aren't as red and irritated throughout the day. Buy It: Clean & Clear Advantage Acne Spot Treatment, ($7, Target) Image zoom Courtesy of Target Find it in a patch: I love how easy it is to apply these pimple patches formulated with Salicylic Acid, tea tree oil, and witch hazel. Not only that but having something physically blocking the pimple helps me keep my hands off of my face and resist the urge to pick or pop anything, these patches help reduce inflammation and draw out fluids from the pimples without leaving your skin dry or flakey. I usually pop one on right before bed and then remove it in the morning after I wake up. Buy It: Alba Botanica Acnedote Pimple Patches, ($8, Target)

Benzoyl Peroxide

For some people, Salicylic Acid might not be enough, and that's where you might want to consider benzoyl peroxide. Benzoyl peroxide minimizes and diminishes the load of p.acnes, which is the bacteria that causes all acne lesions, so it can treat any type of acne. Because your skin always needs a balance of good and bad bacteria, Engelman advises only using benzoyl peroxide on active acne lesions, so that it only kills the bad bacteria and doesn’t irritate the skin or cause skin damage. Active acne lesions are classic pimples, not just any skin discoloration or skin breakdown you may be seeing.

Image zoom Courtesy of Target Find it in a spot treatment: When you have a massive pimple that's inflamed, red, and swollen, benzoyl peroxide is the way to go. Over-the-counter formulas go as high as 10% benzoyl peroxide, but this spot treatment from Neutrogena contains just 2.5% benzoyl peroxide. Engelman recommends a lower dose if you have sensitive skin or find full strength concentrations too irritating. When using this product, I find that my skin doesn't get as irritated, and I am able to use it one to two times a day without my skin peeling or becoming overly red. Buy It: Neutrogena On-The-Spot Acne Treatment, ($7, Target)

Sulfur

If you find that other spot treatments are too drying on your skin, sulfur is a mild but effective alternative. "Sulfur works by drying out the surface of your skin to help absorb excess oil that may contribute to acne breakouts," Engelman says. She also recommends sulfur for people with sensitive skin. "Sulfur is great for those who are more prone to rosacea because it combats that condition and is effective in targeting acne without inducing inflammation." Back in my teen years, I discovered the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($17, Ulta), which allows you to dab a very concentrated dose of sulfur onto your pimples. It works amazingly fast, and it's a product that I always have on hand for those monthly breakouts.

Image zoom Courtesy of Versed Find it in a drying formula: This Versed spot treatment treats whiteheads and blackheads with 10% sulfur while bentonite and kaolin clays help exfoliate dead skin cells. I usually apply this right before I go to bed, but if I need a quick fix, I use it as a quick five-minute mask to absorb oil and control my breakouts. Buy It: Versed Game Over Acne Drying Treatment, ($17, Versed)

Adapalene

For more of a long-term prevention plan to keep skin clear, you might want to consider a retinoid, like Adapalene. This vitamin A derivative used to require a prescription but is now available over the counter. "The backbone of treating acne is a retinoid, which decreases inflammation, promotes cellular turnover, and decreases oil production," Engelman says. By controlling the skin's oil production, you are also controlling the growth of acne-causing bacteria. With retinoids, a little bit goes a long way. "I always recommend using a size of about a pearl on the finger for the whole face," Engelman says. "Dab it on your forehead, nose, cheeks, and chin. Rub it in only at night and then apply a moisturizer on top."