The Best Lip Balms for an Ultra-Moisturized Pout All Season Long
Pucker up with these top-rated, expert-recommended picks.
Even if you're a fan of the fall and the winter, the colder weather can wreak havoc on our bodies. Suddenly, as the temperatures begin to drop, our skin becomes dry and itchy, and our lips are chapped without relief. "Chapped lips, also known as cheilitis, can have many triggers," says Erum Ilyas, M.D., president and founder of Montgomery Dermatology in Pennsylvania. "Most commonly, as the weather gets cooler and drier, the thin skin of the lips tends to dry out faster than the rest of our skin. The lips can look dry, cracked, peeling, and raw in some areas," she explains. "It can be really sore and uncomfortable." Even worse? Ilyas says when we lick our lips to get moisture back in them, it actually dries them out even more. However, there is an easy way to have a supple pout throughout the fall and winter, and for the entire year—and that's with a good lip balm. Yes, there are many options out there, but you just need to look for key ingredients to choose the best one, Ilyas explains. "Our lips will stay dry until we take the right steps to hydrate and protect our lips," she notes. She says the top things to watch out for in a product are: petroleum jelly, moisturizers (including almond oil), vitamin E, and sunscreen. With that in mind, we found several top-rated products filled with these must-haves that will give you baby-soft lips.
If your makeup bag is filled with natural beauty products, you'll want to add this one to it now. Each balm features shea butter and vitamin E to nourish your pout. The certified-organic formula is hypoallergenic and free of parabens and petrolatum. It comes in four different packs of two.
Buy It: Eos Natural Shea Lip Balm ($5, Ulta)
Not sure which scent is for you? This 4-pack comes with a variety of options: pink grapefruit, mango, coconut and pear, and pomegranate. (Burt's Bees lip balm also happens to be one of Ilyas' favorites.) Each one is made with natural ingredients, including beeswax, to condition and smooth.
Buy It: Burt's Bees Superfruit Lip Balm ($10, Target)
You might be surprised how much you can transform your lips with just one night of sleep. This top-rated option (with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from more than 11,000 buyers) is made with vitamin C and antioxidants to target dryness and fine lines. It's available in five different scents.
Buy It: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($22, Sephora)
Glossier shoppers can't stop raving about this popular tinted balm. It's made with castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin to pack in moisture to dry lips. The top-rated item is available in seven flavors, including a natural one that doubles as an ointment for the rest of your skin.
Buy It: Balm Dotcom ($12, Glossier)
You already know sunscreen is important for your face—and it's just as imperative for your pout, too. The SPF 30 balm is made with coconut oil, lemon butter, and almond oil, which is super hydrating, Ilyas notes. It comes in six different varieties.
Buy It: Butterstick Lip Treatment ($24, Kiehl's)
Need a surge of moisture? Try this option that comes in translucent and sheer pink. This top-rated balm promises hydration for a full 24 hours, which is one of the reasons Ilyas calls it her go-to balm. "I try to find products that don’t look too glossy," she explains. "This one goes on nicely and uses multiple oils to hydrate the skin."
Buy It: Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment Lip Balm, $26, Sephora
For the driest, most damaged lips, you need straight petroleum jelly. "Petroleum jelly or white petrolatum works very well to hydrate and protect the lips," Ilyas says. This rose-colored choice from Vaseline gives plenty of moisture and helps heal cracks and other issues. The clean formula is non-irritating and is excellent for day and night use.
Buy It: Vaseline Lip Rose Balm ($4, Target)
