The Best Lip Balms for an Ultra-Moisturized Pout All Season Long

Even if you're a fan of the fall and the winter, the colder weather can wreak havoc on our bodies. Suddenly, as the temperatures begin to drop, our skin becomes dry and itchy, and our lips are chapped without relief. "Chapped lips, also known as cheilitis, can have many triggers," says Erum Ilyas, M.D., president and founder of Montgomery Dermatology in Pennsylvania. "Most commonly, as the weather gets cooler and drier, the thin skin of the lips tends to dry out faster than the rest of our skin. The lips can look dry, cracked, peeling, and raw in some areas," she explains. "It can be really sore and uncomfortable." Even worse? Ilyas says when we lick our lips to get moisture back in them, it actually dries them out even more. However, there is an easy way to have a supple pout throughout the fall and winter, and for the entire year—and that's with a good lip balm. Yes, there are many options out there, but you just need to look for key ingredients to choose the best one, Ilyas explains. "Our lips will stay dry until we take the right steps to hydrate and protect our lips," she notes. She says the top things to watch out for in a product are: petroleum jelly, moisturizers (including almond oil), vitamin E, and sunscreen. With that in mind, we found several top-rated products filled with these must-haves that will give you baby-soft lips.