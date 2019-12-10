The 8 Best Hypoallergenic Makeup Products for Sensitive Skin

If you’re dealing with sensitive skin (read: itching, redness, flakiness, dryness, bumps), you likely are cautious when choosing skincare products. But keep in mind that makeup can be just as much of an irritating culprit; after all, you are wearing it all day, every day. Makeup often contains multiple ingredients, and although they’re usually harmless and nonirritating, they can increase the likelihood of allergic reactions in people with sensitive skin, says dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology in New York City. Translation: It’s as important to seek out a sensitive skin-safe foundation as it is a face cream. So how exactly do you do that?

Searching for hypoallergenic products is one option, though admittedly not an entirely fail-safe one. Hypoallergenic is a word used to refer to products that in theory cause fewer allergies than other products would, explains Gretchen Frieling, M.D., a board-certified dermatopathologist in the Boston area. The caveat? The term has no legally regulated meaning, says Frieling, meaning products can be labeled "hypoallergenic" but contain ingredients that may be problematic for some. “Often—but not always—companies have done their own internal testing to determine if test subjects experienced irritation or allergy, but it’s impossible to guarantee that a product will never cause an allergic reaction,” Nazarian says.

The bottom line: Just because a product, be it skincare or makeup, has the word hypoallergenic slapped on the label doesn’t mean you’re in the clear. It’s a good idea for those with sensitive skin to seek these out, but Frieling also advises a DIY patch test before trying any new product. Apply a small amount of product on an inconspicuous area (like the inside of your forearm) once and observe it for a few days to see if your skin reacts. Get in the habit of reading ingredient labels, too. Frieling suggests avoiding products that contain alcohol and fragrance, both of which are common irritants. Nazarian adds essentials oils, such as lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus, to that list. Preservatives, including parabens, can also be common culprits. Top tip: Opt for powder over liquid formulas whenever possible because these by nature need and contain lower amounts of preservatives, if any. Here's our list of eight hypoallergenic products—a good place to start if you’re searching for makeup that’s safe for sensitive skin.