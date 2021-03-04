The Best Facial Hair Removers for Getting Rid of Stubborn Peach Fuzz

It's true; mom knows best. My mom has been using this hair remover for years, and I finally decided to give it a try after hearing her praise. I only wish I'd been using this tool for longer because it's easy-to-use, super effective, and doesn't irritate my sensitive skin. All you do is turn on the battery-operated tool, which has a small built-in light, and glide it across your face to remove the hairs. The contoured head moves around easily and fits into every corner of your face. The tool has more than 2,000 five-star reviews on the Bed Bath & Beyond website, and if you're a part of the retailer's loyalty program, you'll get a 20% discount.

Buy It: Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover (from $18, Bed Bath & Beyond)