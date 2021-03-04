The Best Facial Hair Removers for Getting Rid of Stubborn Peach Fuzz

This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystifies products and tools, and explores new techniques IRL.
For nearly a decade, I've had the same routine to remove my facial hair. (I always notice the small hairs on my face when I look in my magnified makeup mirror. Plus, smooth, hairless skin ensures my foundation application is flawless.) Every two-to-three weeks, I'd schedule an appointment for an eyebrow wax, and at every other consultation, I'd get my upper lip done. That was before the pandemic, so for the past year, I've had to opt for at-home methods to remove my unwanted facial hair. Although I was skeptical at first, I found it to be easy and more affordable than going to the salon.
When removing hair at home, especially on your face, you want to be very careful as it is a delicate area. So everything on this list is gentle and easy-to-use, even for beginners. (You won't have to worry about burning yourself with hot wax or cutting yourself with a blade.) No matter which product you choose, you'll soon see a more youthful-looking complexion thanks to these facial hair removers.
It's true; mom knows best. My mom has been using this hair remover for years, and I finally decided to give it a try after hearing her praise. I only wish I'd been using this tool for longer because it's easy-to-use, super effective, and doesn't irritate my sensitive skin. All you do is turn on the battery-operated tool, which has a small built-in light, and glide it across your face to remove the hairs. The contoured head moves around easily and fits into every corner of your face. The tool has more than 2,000 five-star reviews on the Bed Bath & Beyond website, and if you're a part of the retailer's loyalty program, you'll get a 20% discount.
Buy It: Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover (from $18, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Nair first came on the market more than 80 years ago, and it's still a staple in many bathrooms. This cream is formulated for your upper lip, chin, and face, and removes hair completely pain-free. Just apply the cream to your face, wash your hands, and wait five minutes. Then, check a small spot to see if the hair is gone. (If it's still there, wait a bit longer, but not more than 10 minutes.) Then, gently wipe away the cream with a wet washcloth, wash your face with a cleanser, and pat your fresh face dry.
Buy It: Nair Hair Remover Moisturizing Face Cream ($7, Walgreens)
The key to this uniquely-shape tool is to know how to use it properly. (Just watch the video on the Sephora website.) You simply press the flat side of the apparatus against your face and twist the two knobs inwards to get rid of all your hair. One five-star buyer calls it "a must-have" and writes "I can't live without this. It gets rid of my peach fuzz so quickly and easily."
Buy It: Tweezerman Smooth Finish Facial Hair Remover ($20, Sephora)
Unless your a pro, using wax can be daunting because if the wax is too hot or you leave it on your face too long, you can give yourself a painful and unsightly burn. That's exactly why these gel face wax strips don't use any heat and are ready-to-use. Each kit comes with instructions on how to get the cleanest wax at home, including tips on holding your skin taut and pulling away the strip off quickly. Each package also comes with post-wax cloths and a claiming serum to soothe your freshly waxed face. One pleased purchaser gave the system five stars and writes that it's "great for eyebrow maintenance at home."
Buy It: Flamingo Face Wax Kit ($10, Flamingo)
Dermaplaning is a service offered by dermatologists and estheticians where the provider takes a medical-grade scalpel and shaves off all of the hair on your face. The result is baby-smooth skin, but it can cost a few hundred dollars per session, so it's definitely a luxury. Instead, try this USB-rechargeable device that features stainless steel blades surrounded by a guard to safely remove your hair. To use, place a single-use dermaplaning tip on the device, turn it on, and gently run it across your face. For best results, use it once per week. (And don't forget to use a new tip every time!)
Buy It: Spa Sciences Sima Sonic Dermaplaning Tool ($29, Target)
Once you choose your product or tool to remove your hairs, use this fragrance-free moisturizer afterward to soothe your face. It calms irritated skin and reduces your hair's length and density when it begins to grow back. It's formulated with vitamin E to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles and jojoba oil to soften skin. A 5-star reviewer calls it a "miracle" and adds, "It's just terrific to finally find something that works, and I'll save so much time not plucking, etc., in the mirror every day."
Buy It: Completely Bare Go Fuzz Free Facial Moisturizer & Hair Inhibitor ($12, Ulta)